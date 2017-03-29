Extra Mustard

Here’s what the world was like the last time the Red Wings missed the playoffs

The Detroit Red Wings will not make the NHL playoffs this season for the first time since 1990.

So that’s 27 years and 25 seasons (lockouts, etc.) in a row. In otherwords, a very long time. Steve Yzerman scored 62 goals that season, and Sergei Fedorov made his NHL debut after defecting from the Soviet Union.

Does anyone even remember 1990? Here’s a look at what the world was like the last time the Red Wings missed the postseason.

In 1990...

• George H.W. Bush was president

• The Communist Party of the Soviet Union voted to dissolve its monopoly and pave the way for elections, and Gorbachev became president that March

• Nelson Mandela had just gotten out of prison

• ​Donald Trump walked off a CNN interview when asked tough questions about his casino

• The Hubble Space Telescope was launched

• The average cost of a gallon of gas in the U.S. was $1.30

• Liverpool F.C. won its most recent English top flight title

• J.K. Rowling began writing the first Harry Potter book

• Satoshi Tajiri began creation of the first Pokémon video game

• Iraq invaded Kuwait, eventually starting the Gulf War

• Sinead O’Connor’s version of “Nothing Compares 2 U” was the biggest song of the year

• The first known web page was written

Home Alone hit theaters in November and became one of the most successful comedies ever

• Total Recall opened in June and made more than $25 million in its opening weekend, tops of the year

• Robert Griffin III was born

• This author was not yet alive.

