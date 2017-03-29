Watch: Man jailed after slashing his opponent's face with hockey stick

These are the 10 most valuable franchises in sports

A man in Ontario was convicted of assault and jailed for 30 days for hitting his opponent in the face with his hockey stick during a three-on-three tournament, according to the St. Catharine's Standard.

The victim, Ryan Cox, suffered a concussion, shattered nose, fractured orbital and other damage that required facial reconstructive surgery.

Todd Ball, the assailant, was reportedly intoxicated while he was playing. In addition to his jail time, he was sentenced to a year of probation.

The incident was captured on camera (viewer's discretion is advised):

Cox has been unable to return to his job as a carpenter.

“He only got 30 days for breaking someone’s face," Cox said. "My life has never been the same."

Ball wrote a letter of apology and is seeking counseling for his alcoholism.

[h/t Deadspin]