Scottish cyclist plans to go around the world in 80 days on his bike

Scottish cyclist Mark Beaumont plans to go around the world in 80 days on his bike, which would set a new world record, according to BBC Scotland.

The trek equates to about 18,000 miles and the world record of 123 days is currently held by New Zealand's Andrew Nicholson. Beaumont previously held the world record with his 2008 voyage in 194 days.

He will have to travel 240 miles a day to complete the journey by his anticipated finish. This is expected to take about 16 hours per day. He will have a team that includes a nutritionist, mechanic and manager assisting him on his journey.

Baumont's ride will begin on July 2. It will start in Paris and travel through Europe, Russia, Beijing, Australia, New Zealand and through North America before finishing in Paris from Madrid. 

