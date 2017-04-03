Video: Kurt Angle returns to WWE as new GM of Raw

Extra Mustard

Fresh off his induction into the Hall of Fame, Kurt Angle has new job with WWE. 

WWE sparked plenty of speculation last week when Mick Foley was “fired” by Stephanie McMahon as the GM of Raw. One of the rumored candidates was Angle, who made a surprise appearance on the Raw after WrestleMania to officially accept the job from Vince McMahon. 

Angle left WWE in 2006 and began wrestling in smaller promotions, most notably TNA. The 48-year-old concluded a three-match series against Cody Rhodes last month, which he told SI.com would be his last match on the indie circuit, though he left the door open to a return to the ring in WWE. 

