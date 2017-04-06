Richard Jefferson's podcast may (or may not) have the U.S. government's attention

1. The Rock has a lot of super powers. He can raise an eyebrow better than anymore. He dominates Instagram. And he can make grown men cry. The man known as Dwayne Johnson teamed up with Jimmy Fallon to surprise people visiting Universal Studios at Disney World. The big payoff comes three minutes in when one guy is brought to tears by seeing his “hero since he was 5 years old.”

2. Speaking of crying, this poor Rangers fan couldn’t keep her composure Wednesday night after Indians shortstop Francisco Lindor hit a three-run homer to erase Texas’ 6-5 lead.

Francisco Lindor hits go-ahead grand slam, makes fan cry pic.twitter.com/sUwiB2ec6v — Matt Clapp (@TheBlogfines) April 6, 2017

3. Tom Brady is killing time this offseason by feeding glass to magician David Blaine.

When I tell you the man eats glass, I mean, THE MAN EATS GLASS!!! @davidblaine you did it this time, you hit the jackpot! Warning - kids DO NOT do this at home. He is a trained professional and a GOAT! A post shared by Tom Brady (@tombrady) on Apr 5, 2017 at 4:34pm PDT

4. This is a truly horrible back page by the New York Post, which tried to turn news of Derek Jeter possibly buying the Marlins into a pun about former Knicks coach Derek Fisher, who would like to be forgotten by every single person in New York.

5. In Monday’s “Traina Thoughts,” I speculated about whether John Cena’s proposal to Nikki Bella was authentic, given that rumors were swirling for days that that WWE superstar would pop the question at WrestleMania. Nikki confirmed Wednesday that she was aware of the rumors, but didn’t think the proposal was going to happen until she saw Cena’s mom in the first row after she and Cena had hit the ring for their match.

6. The Internet can sometimes be a wonderfully brilliant place. This mashup of press secretary Sean Spicer and some children is proof.

7. The latest installment of the popular “Bad Lip Reading” series takes on Star Wars.

8. The commute on Wednesday was a real headache for one New Yorker.

#TSRCutTheFoolery: If you thought you were having a bad day just be glad this isn't you but I'm just trying to figure out why everybody walking past like nothing is happening 😩😩 #DontWantToGoToHellForGiggling #NewYorkersAintSh*t A post shared by The Shade Room (@theshaderoom) on Apr 5, 2017 at 12:37pm PDT

9. Watch this mostly ad-libbed scene by Don Rickels in the Artie Lange-Norm MacDonald movie, Dirty Work. Then listen to Lange and Howard Stern breakdown Rickels’ amazing work in the movie. RIP.