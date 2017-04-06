Enzo Amore and Cass battled at WrestleMania 33 in a ladder match for the Raw tag team titles. The charismatic pair was unsuccessful in its bid to become champions, yet the two 30 year-olds have quickly ingratiated themselves as one of WWE’s most popular acts. They are now the spokesmen for the new WWE-themed SAWFT bar from Snickers, and connected with SI.com to discuss WrestleMania, the Hardys, Tom Brady, the New York Yankees, and the evolution of their characters.

Enzo Amore and Big Cass have their eyes set directly on the Hardy Boyz.

“Just the sound of that has me excited,” said Cass. “We were going through adolescence when the New Age Outlaws were a big deal, and then, of course, the TLC matches and three-way ladder matches with the Dudleys, Edge and Christian, and the Hardys. The tag team championships are a very big deal to us, and we’d love to have that match.”

Amore and Cass lost their chance at becoming the number one contender with a loss to Cesaro and Sheamus on Raw. Permitting they are not moved to SmackDown during next week’s “Superstar Shake-Up”, the pair admitted that they would be grateful to work a program with the Hardys.

“Me and Big Cass debuted against the Dudleys,” said Amore. “I don’t think Edge and Christian are ever coming back, but those three tag teams set the standard for tag team champions, especially with ladders involved at a WrestleMania. The chance to get in the ring with them is an opportunity to earn their respect, as well as respect from the fans and our peers.”

While Amore and Cass took their WrestleMania 33 defeat to heart, the result has not changed their ultimate destination as WWE tag team champs.

“Cuppa ladders, cuppa ladders, but we know who we are and where we’re going,” said Amore. “And we’re going straight to the top.”

The pair is also the company’s official spokesman for the new WWE-themed Snickers SAWFT bar. Amore was asked to play name association and connect WWE talent to their candy equivalent.

“John Cena is an Almond Joy,” said Enzo. “The Miz is Laffy Taffy, but I don’t know about AJ Styles. What kind of candy do soccer moms eat?”

Amore and Cass debated over which piece of candy would best represent former tag champs Gallows and Anderson. Cass thought that Sour Patch Kids was an appropriate fit, but Amore disagreed.

“Gallows and Anderson are lollipops,” said Amore. “That one is easy.”

When asked which candy bar best fit the personality of Vince McMahon, there was no debate, and none of their choices were crispitty, crunchicitty, or peanut-buttery.

“Vince McMahon?” asked Amore. “He’s a Snickers, he’s the best. In the months to come, when you find yourself hungry in the coming months, get yourself a Sawft Bar, alright? How you doin’?”

Cass explained that people’s personalities often change when they are hungry, yet he offered a solution to the conundrum.

“You’re not you when you’re hungry,” said Cass. “Sometimes, when you’re hungry, you’re S-A-W-F-T sawft. Believe me, there is nothing worse in the world than being soft, so how do you remedy that? Grab a Snickers and satisfy your hungry.”

Amore and Cass both admitted that they had hoped for a chance to wrestle the New Day at WrestleMania 33.

“We were disappointed that the New Day wasn’t included in the match,” said Cass. “They had the longest title reign ever, and we wanted to be the guys that took the Raw tag team titles away from them. Unfortunately, we didn’t get that opportunity, but Cesaro and Sheamus did.

“We wished that the New Day would have been in the WrestleMania match. We would have liked to beat the New Day and all three of those teams, and we’d like to have a title reign longer than the New Day.”

New England Patriots star tight end Rob Gronkowski interjected himself in the Andre the Giant Battle Royal at WrestleMania, and Amore was quick to note that he has the solution for stopping Super Bowl MVP Tom Brady.

“Put a New York Giant on the field,” said Amore. “Is that not the right answer? Because that is the right answer.”

Amore is from New Jersey while Cass grew up in Queens, New York, and both are Yankees fans.

“I love the Yankees, but I don’t hate on the Mets,” said Amore. “I don’t have a bone of hatred for the Mets or the Jets.”

Cass noted that he is not overflowing with optimism for the upcoming baseball season.

“I hope the Yankees come out on top of the AL East, but I’m not extremely hopeful,” admitted Cass. “I’d say it’s going to be a tough year in the AL East, and I’m not going to make a prediction, but I am looking forward to the season.”

The Yankees were buoyed for years by team captain Derek Jeter and the notoriously disliked Alex Rodriguez. Both Amore and Cass recoiled when asked who of the pair the A-Rod is and who is Jeter.

“You can’t do that to us,” objected Amore, before quickly adding, “but I’m Jeter. I wore his number in college.”

The pair were also asked how they planned to evolve as characters in wrestling, as many popular acts before them have trapped themselves or grown overly reliant on past material.

“Our goal is staying fresh,” said Cass. “Keep changing, keep evolving. You have to keep your eyes on pop culture and keep your eyes on the fans.”

Amore playfully snapped at the question.

“Give me a break,” joked Amore. “You want to talk about change? I change in and out of clothes every Monday with a different pair of shoes. As far as staying fresh and staying new is concerned, it’s about staying up with the times. More than that, me and Big Cass, combined, have probably written thousands and thousands of pages of promo material that the world has never heard yet.

“We’re never going to run out of material or be short on something to say, Cass is never going to be short on height, and we’re going to dominate the next ten years of WWE.”