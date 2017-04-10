Extra Mustard

Noah Syndergaard stole the Phillie Phanatic’s ATV right from under his long, fuzzy nose

Dan Gartland
2 hours ago

MLB finally has its answer to the NBA’s Robin Lopez: Noah Syndergaard. 

Syndergaard has been caught up in a very public tiff with Mr. Met and set his sights Monday on the Phillie Phanatic. While the Phanatic was doing his thing, stretching with Curtis Granderson, Thor sneaked up and took advantage of the Phanatic’s lapse in attention to hop on his unattended ATV. 

Look at the way he really opened up the throttle! He wasn’t just taking it for a little spin, he was speeding off with a purpose.

Mascots around the league are going to be just as scared of Syndergaard as batters are. 

