Tom Brady jersey thief once purchased game-worn Mark Sanchez Jets jersey for $405

7:56 | NFL
Inside the search for Tom Brady's stolen Super Bowl jersey
an hour ago

The man who swiped Tom Brady's jersey at Super Bowl LI was a big collector of NFL memorabilia, including game-worn jerseys.

Martin Mauricio Ortega, a credentialed member of the international media, took Brady's jerseys at Super Bowls XLIX and LI. Both jerseys were recovered after an investigation led authorities to Ortega's Mexico home, a hunt that The MMQB's Robert Klemko and Jenny Vrentas detail in a new story for SI.com.

Ortega had an eBay account that he often used to buy memorabilia—including a game-worn Mark Sanchez Jets jersey.

From Klemko and Vrentas' story:

Ortega maintained an eBay account, registered on Jan. 10, 2002. His username paid homage to the 15th century Aztec ruler Moctezuma II. Through the online auction site, Ortega has bought at least 100 items. His most recent registered purchase: a game-used Mark Sanchez Jets jersey, for $405, last May.

Read the entire story here.

