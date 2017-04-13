Extra Mustard

Penguins fan stabbed in the head, refuses to seek medical aid until after the game

1:08 | NHL
Can anyone stop the Metro?
Dan Gartland
an hour ago

NHL playoff fever is not the sort of thing you need to seek medical attention for, but a head wound usually is. One Pittsburgh man, however, refused medical attention for his bleeding head on Wednesday night because the Penguins were playing, according to the Guardian

Police were called to an autobody shop about four miles from the Pens’ arena last night just after 9 p.m., or toward the end of the second period of Pittsburgh’s game against the Blue Jackets. There they found a 43-year-old man, believed to be the owner of the shop, bleeding from the head. He’d been stabbed in the head with a screwdriver following an argument with an unnamed 25-year-old. 

Paramedics attempted to treat the victims for his injuries but he told them to forget it—he’d just drive himself to the hospital after the game was over. 

Assuming the blood didn’t run into his eyes, he was able to see the Pens hang on for a 3–1 win. He’s the living embodiment of a hockey meme

