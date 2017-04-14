Extra Mustard

Fan starts petition wanting Tristan Thompson to dump Khloe Kardashian

2 hours ago

It's that time of the year where NBA fans will do anything to stop their team from losing and stop any curse or superstition they think might hinder any change at a championship. (i.e. SI curse)

Well now a Cleveland Cavaliers fan is trying to make sure that there are no distraction in Cleveland's chances of a repeat, writing a petition on Change.org begging Cavaliers forward Tristan Thompson to break up with his girlfriend Khloe Kardashian.

Supposedly, associating with anything Kardashian will mean bad things will happen to you.

Here is the part of the petition addressed to the Cavs faithful:

"It is almost that time of year again-where we prepare for our long trek back to the NBA Finals. However, this year as the defending champs, we’ve been in sort of a funk.

"And it all has to do with the Kardashian Curse. One of our most beloved athletes, Tristan Thompson, has taken it upon himself to date Khloe Kardashian and by doing so, invited the curse into Cleveland. The curse has been ruthless to the Cleveland Cavaliers. The curse is nothing new however- it has plagued professional athletes such as James Harden, Lamar Odom, Kris Humphries, and now our beloved TT."

For some reason, more than 200 people have already signed the petition in extreme and utter desperation.

