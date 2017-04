Eye black is mostly useless, so you might as well have fun with it. Bryce Harper likes to do his like he’s in a death metal band but Hanley Ramirez went with a more whimsical approach on Sunday.

Getty Images

Yahoo’s Blake Schuster assumed Ramirez was going for a bunny look on Easter Sunday, which seems logical enough, except Ramirez did the very same thing again for Monday morning’s game against the Rays.

AP Photo

He must just be a big fan of Superbad.