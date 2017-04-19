The best of the Internet, plus musings by SI.com writer, Jimmy Traina.

1. Charles Barkley went on the attack in a big way last night. The NBA on TNT studio analyst was not happy, to stay the least, with the coverage he received after sharing his thoughts on Celtics guard Isaiah Thomas being on the court for Boston's Game 1 playoff game against Chicago on Sunday. After Thomas was shown crying at one point, Barkley said, “To be sitting on the sideline a few minutes before the game crying, that makes me uncomfortable for him. That’s just not a good look in my personal opinion.” Many people ripped Barkley for the comments, so he passionately responded to the fallout and defended himself Tuesday night despite repeatedly saying he didn’t care what anyone thinks about what he said.

Charles Barkley fires back at people saying he "crossed the line" by saying he felt uncomfortable about Isaiah Thomas playing on Sunday pic.twitter.com/p2hNPDyu7y — gifdsports (@gifdsports) April 19, 2017

2. The Nationals beat the Braves last night, 3-1, despite being the victim of one of the worst calls you'll ever see. In the bottom of the ninth, Atlanta's Chase d'Arnaud was at the plate facing a 1-2 count with two outs and the bases loaded and his team down by two. Washington reliever Shawn Kelley then fired a pitch that d'Araud swung and missed. Ball game over, right? Nope. The Nationals celebrated, the grounds crew came up to clear the field, but the umps decided to discuss whether d'Arnaud foul tipped the pitch. Somehow they concluded that he did. Now look at how wrong they were.

It was no harm, no foul, though, because the teams came back on the field and Kelley struck out d'Arnaud -- AGAIN -- on the next pitch.

3. Bravo, Mike Conley. The Grizzlies guard will give away 500 tickets that he bought for Memphis’ playoff game against San Antonio Thursday. Conley decided to treat the lucky winners as a reward for the fans’ support thought out the season.

4. Astros outfielder Josh Reddick appeared on Tuesday’s Intentional Talk on the MLB Network to play a game of wrestling trivia. Not only did Reddick show off impressive knowledge of WWE history, but he did several excellent impressions, with his Vince McMahon taking the cake.

5. Page Six can’t get enough of the Carmelo Anothony-La La split. The gossip column’s best "revelation" so far, if you believe it, is that ‘Melo would justify his alleged cheating by telling friends, “La La is married, I’m not.”

6. White Sox pitcher Jose Quintana says that he learned English from watching Jimmy Fallon. The lefthander had the opportunity yesterday to thank the talk-show host and show off his Fallon impression.

7. The WWE has put together a fun compilation video of the many times wrestlers were attacked while in an ambulance.

8. It appears that Bill O’Reilly is getting the boot from Fox News. Some people are taking the news hard:

We, however, are going to remember the good times.

9. THE DAILY ROCK: Some of The Rock's best work came during his storyline with The Hurricane, or, as The Rock would call him, The Hamburglar. Let's reminsice.

