Noah Syndergaard has dream come true with 'Game of Thrones' appearance

The New York Mets are going through some injury issues right now.

OK that was an absurd understatement. The team is completely falling apart.

Jacob deGrom is missing Friday night’s start because of a stiff neck. First baseman Lucas Duda (hyperextended elbow) and infielder Wilmer Flores (knee infection) were placed on yhe disabled list Friday. Outfielder Yoensis Cespedes is sidelined for a few days with a hamstring injury. Catcher Travis d’Arnaud has a bruised wrist and can’t throw a baseball. Shortstop Asdrubal Cabrera is having issues with his legs. Oh, and pitcher Steven Matz and third baseman David Wright have been on the DL all season. Got all that?

To no one’s surprise, Mets fans are having a strong reaction to all the injuries. That means memes and laughs for the rest of us.

Mets settling into the 2017 season like pic.twitter.com/AZ5oJ7m7oc — Chris (@tpgMets) April 21, 2017

Chris Jericho looking at the #Mets injuries pic.twitter.com/fyNBGAtwiE — Paulie Bruz (@Paulie_Bruz) April 21, 2017

Let’s check in on the Mets pic.twitter.com/cT8pJvO5nI — Barry Petchesky (@barry) April 21, 2017

Juuuuust gonna take a look at the list of Mets injuries real quick... pic.twitter.com/uk8BoCXrRW — Amazin' Avenue (@AmazinAvenue) April 21, 2017

​

New York Mets team photo (2017) pic.twitter.com/NdOXQGs4AF — Phill (@MeekPhill_) April 21, 2017

​

and here is your New York #Mets starting line up!!! 😷 pic.twitter.com/py2fRww5Do — AARP*Goddess (@AAARPGodess) April 21, 2017

​

It only took 2 1/2 weeks for the Mets lineup to fall apart due to injury. Just in time for the Nats to come to town! #Mets @SteveGelbs pic.twitter.com/xoTN9YC1zQ — Tim Mullooly (@TimMulloolyMAM) April 21, 2017

​

There's a reason @Mets fans boo the training staff every year on Opening Day. Always injures on injuries. #Mets #LGM — Ryan Jones (@ryan_a_jones) April 21, 2017

​