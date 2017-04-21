Extra Mustard

Mets fans venting on Twitter about their team falling apart is good LOL material

Noah Syndergaard has dream come true with 'Game of Thrones' appearance
Jimmy Traina
2 hours ago

The New York Mets are going through some injury issues right now.

OK that was an absurd understatement. The team is completely falling apart.

Jacob deGrom is missing Friday night’s start because of a stiff neck. First baseman Lucas Duda (hyperextended elbow) and infielder Wilmer Flores (knee infection) were placed on yhe disabled list Friday. Outfielder Yoensis Cespedes is sidelined for a few days with a hamstring injury. Catcher Travis d’Arnaud has a bruised wrist and can’t throw a baseball. Shortstop Asdrubal Cabrera is having issues with his legs. Oh, and pitcher Steven Matz and third baseman David Wright have been on the DL all season. Got all that? 

To no one’s surprise, Mets fans are having a strong reaction to all the injuries. That means memes and laughs for the rest of us.

