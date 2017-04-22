#DearAndy: How can we stop the Browns from drafting Myles Garrett?

If Maryland's spring football game happens and no one is there to see it, did it ever happen?

That could've been a question had it not been for the handful of fans that turned out to watch the Terrapins play.

Ohio State had over 80K fans at its Spring Game. This is the crowd at Maryland's. pic.twitter.com/pQdgPZqIgC — Kyle Melnick (@kyle_melnick) April 22, 2017

Maryland's annual Red-White Spring Football Game kicks off at 12:30pm at Capital One Field at Maryland Stadium. pic.twitter.com/ZdnXf3MkcZ — 105.7 The Fan (@1057TheFan) April 22, 2017

Last season was a 6–7 season for Maryland so they weren't even THAT bad. Sad!