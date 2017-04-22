Extra Mustard

Photo: Fans barely showed up for Maryland's spring football game

If Maryland's spring football game happens and no one is there to see it, did it ever happen?

That could've been a question had it not been for the handful of fans that turned out to watch the Terrapins play.

Last season was a 6–7 season for Maryland so they weren't even THAT bad. Sad!

