Photo: Fans barely showed up for Maryland's spring football game
If Maryland's spring football game happens and no one is there to see it, did it ever happen?
That could've been a question had it not been for the handful of fans that turned out to watch the Terrapins play.
Ohio State had over 80K fans at its Spring Game. This is the crowd at Maryland's. pic.twitter.com/pQdgPZqIgC— Kyle Melnick (@kyle_melnick) April 22, 2017
Maryland's annual Red-White Spring Football Game kicks off at 12:30pm at Capital One Field at Maryland Stadium.
Last season was a 6–7 season for Maryland so they weren't even THAT bad. Sad!