Watch: John Cena turns 40 and deadlifts 602 pounds because he still can

an hour ago

John Cena turned 40 years old on Sunday and celebrated by hitting the gym and deadlifting 602 pounds.

Cena is off to a strong start to 2017. He was joined by Nikki Bella to defeat The Miz and Maryse at Wrestlemania 33. After the match, he proposed to Bella.

Cena is going to be with us for a long time.

