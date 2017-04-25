Man Kaur is 101-year-old and now a world champion.

Despite being the only athlete competing in the 100+ age category, Kaur stole the show at the World Masters Games in New Zealand.

Kaur, who only started running at 96, won the 100 meter dash in 74 seconds.

101-year-old Indian woman wins 100 meter dash at World Masters Games in New Zealand as the only competitor in the 100+ age category. pic.twitter.com/P8VYoTW9Bm — ABC News (@ABC) April 25, 2017

Olympic legend Sergey Bubka presented Kaur with her gold medal after the race.

The best part is that she's not done yet and plans to compete in the 200 meter dash, javelin and shot put.