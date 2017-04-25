Extra Mustard

Watch: 101-year-old Indian woman wins 100 meter dash at World Masters Games

Extra Mustard
25 minutes ago

Man Kaur is 101-year-old and now a world champion.

Despite being the only athlete competing in the 100+ age category, Kaur stole the show at the World Masters Games in New Zealand.

Kaur, who only started running at 96, won the 100 meter dash in 74 seconds.

Olympic legend Sergey Bubka presented Kaur with her gold medal after the race.

The best part is that she's not done yet and plans to compete in the 200 meter dash, javelin and shot put. 

