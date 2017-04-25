Deshaun Watson on being slated behind Mitch Trubisky: 'Different people like different things'

How many astronauts does it take to jettison Brock Osweiler into a black hole?

That’s a trick question — it took zero space-faring professionals to send the former Texans quarterback to Cleveland.

As for the fourth-round pick Houston acquired in that deal? It will be announced by astronauts on the International Space Station. The Texans enlisted them for the final four rounds of the draft on Saturday, as part of the NFL’s weird pastiche of pick announcements meant to spice up the final four rounds.

Houston has two fourth-rounders, a fifth and a seventh.

NFL teams selected unique locations - including from space - and special individuals to announce some Day 3 picks in #NFLDraft2017: pic.twitter.com/QZ8AQXpCLL — Dennis Waszak Jr. (@DWAZ73) April 25, 2017

It could be worse?