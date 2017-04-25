Extra Mustard

Kris Bryant just dropped a lethal quote on bat flips and pitchers

Kris Bryant: How Cubs were able to overcome 3-1 deficit in World Series
Jimmy Traina
31 minutes ago

Bat flips have become a hot topic in Major League Baseball the past few years. Everyone seems to have an opinion on them and you either love them or you hate them. 

Cubs slugger Kris Bryant, who hit 39 home runs last season, does not partake in the bat flip and his reason is downright epic.

He told Chicago's 670 The Score on Tuesday that, "It's enough of a disgrace to the pitcher when it's halfway up the video board.

Whether you are pro bat flip or anti bat flip, there is only one appropriate reaction to this line:

Bottom line: Bryan's reasoning is more vicious that any bat flip he could ever pulled off.

 

