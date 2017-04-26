Extra Mustard

LeBron James and his ridiculous six-pack make an appearance on Snapchat

NBA
LeBron's heroics lead Cavaliers to sweep of Pacers
Jimmy Traina
37 minutes ago

As he does every year during the playoffs, LeBron James is on hiatus from social media. The Cavs superstar always alerts the world of when the blackout begins with a tweet.

However, James' teammate, Richard Jefferson, is as active on Snapchat as ever during the postseason, which led to a jacked King making a cameo on Wednesday.

Jefferson gave everyone an inside look at Cavs players working out and a shirtless James mugged for the camera while showing off abs that have to be respected.

As Jefferson pointed out in his Snap, it's probably best for every Cavaliers player to keep their shirt on if LeBron is going to go shirtless.

