Extra Mustard

Here are some bad old tweets from NFL draftees

1:38 | NFL
Falling in the NFL Draft could cost a player big
Extra Mustard
an hour ago

When you enter the NFL, your whole life gets put under a microscope. And, apparently, your entire social media history is liable to be combed through by fans. For better or worse.

On draft night, this led to some fairly absurd and unfortunate old tweets resurfacing. 

Quarterback Mitchell Trubisky, taken second by the Bears, was the biggest contributor of bad old tweets. Here's one about his team's new rival: 

And, more regrettably, the Tar Heel once tweeted: 

 

 

Indeed. 

Stanford running back Christian McCaffrey's twitter account got swept into the fun too:

 

We've all been there, Christian.

The Panthers took McCaffrey with the eighth pick.

Extra Mustard
Bears fans react to selection of Mitchell Trubisky

And for the road, here's a highly suspect take from Alabama defensive tackle Jonathan Allen, picked 17th: 

Allen was taken by the Redskins, who will hopefully look to him shore up their defensive front, but not to review films.

SI Apps
We've Got Apps Too
Get expert analysis, unrivaled access, and the award-winning storytelling only SI can provide - from Peter King, Tom Verducci, Lee Jenkins, Seth Davis, and more - delivered straight to you, along with up-to-the-minute news and live scores.
App Store Google Play
App Store Google Play

Forgot Password

close

Please enter your email address associated with the account so we can help reset your password.

 

Enter valid email address

Manage Profile

close

Edit Favorite Teams

close

Remove or add teams to and from your list of favorites

Teams In Your Area

Add more favorite teams from the list below based on your geolocation

    My Teams

      Search Close
        • No team results found.

      Edit Favorite Reporters

      close

      Remove or add reporters to and from your list of favorites

      My Favorite Reporters

      Add Reporters