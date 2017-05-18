These athletes are raking in the most endorsement money

Kobe Bryant, retiree, bailed out an Indiana high school senior in an unknown class at an unnamed school by retweeting this tweet.

This is called living inside your dark musecage.

@kobebryant PLEASE IF YOU RETWEET THIS WE DONT HAVE TO TAKE THE FINAL PLEASE RT @kobebryant ‼️‼️‼️‼️‼️ pic.twitter.com/frr6MR9bZP — Lul Yoひngsta‼️ (@WilliamPate36) May 18, 2017

It worked.

Hope you have an A in this class https://t.co/ABKeJSHPZc — Kobe Bryant (@kobebryant) May 18, 2017

Kobe Really Just Retweeted My Picture MAMABA THAT MAN 🤙🏾 — Lul Yoひngsta‼️ (@WilliamPate36) May 18, 2017

And they say social media is ruining our children.