Kobe Bryant retweet gets high school class out of final exam

Jeremy Woo
Friday May 19th, 2017

Kobe Bryant, retiree, bailed out an Indiana high school senior in an unknown class at an unnamed school by retweeting this tweet.

This is called living inside your dark musecage.

It worked.

And they say social media is ruining our children.

