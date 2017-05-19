Can you smell what The Lock is cookin'?

WWE fans could've been treated to that line if Vince McMahon didn't but the kibosh on what sounds like a very amusing storyline.

On the latest episode of the E&C's Pod of Awesomeness, hosted by Edge and Christian, Christian revealed that in 2003, he was pitched a gimmick where he'd become a knockoff of The Rock, called "The Lock."

Here's how he told the story on the podcast;

"The Rock had been going off doing movies and stuff like that, so he was taking extended periods of time off. … I had a one-on-one meeting backstage with the Rock and he kind of anointed me his favorite wrestler and was trying to pump me up, but unbeknownst to me, he was trying to get me to take a bullet for him with Goldberg. That was the backstory. So when he wasn’t there I was doing my talking as “The Rock’s Favorite Wrestler" and I took upon myself to do the Rock's work for him. So, one day I get home, and I get this call [from someone in WWE creative]. They’re like 'Hey, they kinda want you to do this thing where you think you become The Rock. We want you to do the eyebrow thing, cut your hair real short, and, you know, the Rock wears black, so you’ll where white and you’re gonna use all his catchphrases and you’re gonna act like The Rock and pretend you’re The Rock and you’re gonna be The Rock. But we’re not gonna call you The Rock.' They were gonna call me, are you ready or this, wait for it ... wait for it ... 'The Lock'. Because anytime I went to the ring, it was a lock I was going to win."

Here is that backstage promo Christian mentioned.

​

Christian was not a fan of the proposed gimmick, saying that he was so stressed about it because you can never get as good as the original. Fortunately for him, Vince McMahon agreed. Christian recounted another phone call a few days later for someone in the WWE office that went like this:

"Hey, just wanna give you a quick call. Good news. I guess Vince heard the idea and said, 'That’s the stupidest thing I’ve ever heard. We’re not doing that.'"

Maybe we're nuts, but we think, thanks to Christian's talent, it would've been great. Check out the E&C Pod of Awesomeness to hear the duo riff on what could've been.

(Hat Tip: Reddit)