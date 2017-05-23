10 Father's Day gifts for the stylish dad

What's the best way to show dad you care on Father's Day? Give him something that will instantly upgrade his style. We've taken the troubles out of shopping and rounded up the hottest sneakers, accessories and grooming supplies—from sunglasses to weekender bags and more—so you can get a fashionable gift for a fashionable father.

adidas Stan Smith Boost

Adidas took the iconic Stan Smith design and added their pillow-like boost cushioning to make an already iconic shoe an absolute closet staple.

Warby Parker Stanton Sunglasses

Ditch the boring old Ray Bans and get dad a more modern look with Warby Parker's sleek, new Stanton sunglasses.

Fresh Clean Tees

Such a simple yet brilliant gift that every dad can appreciate. Get fresh t-shirts delivered straight to your door with a subscription from Fresh Clean Tees.

Breton Modern Day Briefcase

Made with luxury Italian leather and durable waxed cotton, the Breton Modern Day Briefcase doubles as a stylish bookbag and professional-looking briefcase that is a great fit for any occasion.

Birchbox Man

Give a gift that keeps on giving. This monthly box is filled with high-end grooming samples, such as hair care and manly moisturizers, plus a useful gadget or accessory.

Mission Belt

There's nothing more annoying than finding the perfect-looking belt that just won't fit. With Mission Belt's no-holes design, you can adjust the belt for the perfect fit. Plus, with every belt sold, you help fight global hunger and poverty.

New Balance 247 Classic

Don't let your father be a victim of the dreaded dad shoe syndrome. With a clean and classic design that can fit any style, make sure you get New Balance's 247 Classic into his rotation.

Everlane Dipped Weekender Bag

Get rid of that ragged, old duffel bag and replace it with Everlane's durable and luxurious Dipped Weekender bag for when dad needs to take a trip.

Van Der Hagen Shave Set

It's time for dad to appreciate the art of shaving with a luxury shave set from Van Der Hagen. Included in the set is a high-quality safety razor, hair brush, stand and luxury shave soap to make sure he gets the perfect shave.

Cufflinks

Let dad show his team colors and represent no matter the occasion with cuff links and officially licensed sports apparrel from cufflinks.com.

