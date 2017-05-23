According to a report from local Portland station KOIN-6, a man named Kevin Torain Millage managed to steal 800 pairs of shoes from an area Nike Factory Store.

The shoes were apparently valued at $5,000. Millage apparently admitted to stealing the shoes. It remains wholly unclear how he managed to steal them all on multiple occasions. There were reportedly four separate thefts beginning March 27 and increasing in worth until May 6.

This was all apparently to fund his drug habit. Yes, that was a dark turn.

From The Oregonian:

Police were able to identify Millage after reviewing the store's in-house surveillance footage. Millage possessed three bags of heroin when he was arrested.

Millage is now in custody and has been charged with theft, conspiracy to commit theft, and unlawful possession of heroin.

[h/t The Oregonian]