Extra Mustard

Report: Man steals 800 pairs of shoes from Nike store in Portland

2:02 | More Sports
These Athletes Made Millions, Now They’re Broke
Jeremy Woo
an hour ago

According to a report from local Portland station KOIN-6, a man named Kevin Torain Millage managed to steal 800 pairs of shoes from an area Nike Factory Store.

The shoes were apparently valued at $5,000. Millage apparently admitted to stealing the shoes. It remains wholly unclear how he managed to steal them all on multiple occasions. There were reportedly four separate thefts beginning March 27 and increasing in worth until May 6.

This was all apparently to fund his drug habit. Yes, that was a dark turn.

From The Oregonian:

Police were able to identify Millage after reviewing the store's in-house surveillance footage. Millage possessed three bags of heroin when he was arrested.

Millage is now in custody and has been charged with theft, conspiracy to commit theft, and unlawful possession of heroin.

[h/t The Oregonian]

SI Apps
We've Got Apps Too
Get expert analysis, unrivaled access, and the award-winning storytelling only SI can provide - from Peter King, Tom Verducci, Lee Jenkins, Seth Davis, and more - delivered straight to you, along with up-to-the-minute news and live scores.
App Store Google Play
App Store Google Play

Forgot Password

close

Please enter your email address associated with the account so we can help reset your password.

 

Enter valid email address

Manage Profile

close

Edit Favorite Teams

close

Remove or add teams to and from your list of favorites

Teams In Your Area

Add more favorite teams from the list below based on your geolocation

    My Teams

      Search Close
        • No team results found.

      Edit Favorite Reporters

      close

      Remove or add reporters to and from your list of favorites

      My Favorite Reporters

      Add Reporters