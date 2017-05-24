Extra Mustard

Brock Osweiler says he's a proven starter and Twitter goes bonkers

We'd never expect an athlete to say anything but positive things about their game. However, in the case of Brock Osweiler, you might want to get a new line when someone asks why you should be a starting quarterback in the NFL. The Browns QB was faced with that question on Wednesday. His answer was a bit questionable. 

"I think the proof is in the film for the past two years."​ That was Osweiler's defense. 

The film for last year shows 16 interceptions and 15 touchdowns. ​

Oswiler's answer was basically Christmas, New Year's Eve and the Fourth of July rolled into one for Twitter.

Unsolicited advice for Oswiler: Next time, just say, "I have a lot to prove, but I think I can surprise a lot of people." Don't bring up game film in any way, shape or form.

 

