Brock Osweiler says he's a proven starter and Twitter goes bonkers

We'd never expect an athlete to say anything but positive things about their game. However, in the case of Brock Osweiler, you might want to get a new line when someone asks why you should be a starting quarterback in the NFL. The Browns QB was faced with that question on Wednesday. His answer was a bit questionable.

QB Brock Osweiler asked about Houston situation & then if he can be a starting QB in this league. You'll want to watch this exchange pic.twitter.com/VP9jaMoXtj — Daryl Ruiter (@RuiterWrongFAN) May 24, 2017

"I think the proof is in the film for the past two years."​ That was Osweiler's defense.

The film for last year shows 16 interceptions and 15 touchdowns. ​

Oswiler's answer was basically Christmas, New Year's Eve and the Fourth of July rolled into one for Twitter.

"The proof is in the film" - Brock Osweiler pic.twitter.com/6JmxYzUlRN — FANK. (@dfank_BU) May 24, 2017

Brock Osweiler game film pic.twitter.com/jsaKzpAj3s — Lawrence Tynes (@lt4kicks) May 24, 2017

"I think the proof is in the film over the last two years."



-Brock Osweiler.@Browns pic.twitter.com/FIApSACoOC — Derrick Van Wyk (@DVanWyk12) May 24, 2017

Brock Osweiler on why he thinks he's good enough to start:

"I think the proof is in the film for the past two years."#Texans fans: pic.twitter.com/wSP5iVEVzJ — Bill O'Zimmermann (@The_Reliant) May 24, 2017

Brock Osweiler was asked why he thinks he's good enough to start for the Browns. "I think the proof is in the film for the past two years." pic.twitter.com/1wfXHZUCDI — Oscar (@SexaiiOskiD25) May 24, 2017

Reporter: RU a starting #NFL QB?

Brock Osweiler: Absolutely

R: Why?

O: Proof is in the film

R: Some would say proof is NOT in the film

O: pic.twitter.com/zqjkHXY4zl — HAINES™ (@thetoddwhaines) May 24, 2017

"The proof is in the film." -- Brock Osweiler pic.twitter.com/mbLGZ1l5Dm — Stephen Thomas (@15Stephen15) May 24, 2017

When Brock Osweiler says the proof is in the film that he should be a starting QB in the NFL ... pic.twitter.com/PCztCKce7a — Sports Betting Dime (@BettingDime) May 24, 2017

I want a whiskey flavored with whatever Brock Osweiler is sippin on because that must be some good stuff. — Kimberley (@sambrooklyn) May 24, 2017

Brock Osweiler threw a fumble I think that's more than enough tape to watch — welp (@JDrizzle29) May 24, 2017

Brock Osweiler is good enough to start in Cleveland. Anybody can start in Cleveland. — Jason Todd (@Speakz_Volumez) May 24, 2017

Unsolicited advice for Oswiler: Next time, just say, "I have a lot to prove, but I think I can surprise a lot of people." Don't bring up game film in any way, shape or form.