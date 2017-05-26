These athletes are only getting richer after leaving the field

It’s been a really long time since LeBron James wasn’t playing in the Finals.

It was 2010, and we were all so young, and LeBron had just flamed out against the Celtics in the conference semifinals. Boston met Los Angeles in the the 2010 Finals, which began June 3 of that year.

Here’s a slice of what life was like on that day, nearly seven years ago.

• Barack Obama was the president, and democrats controlled both houses of congress.

• Donald Trump was about to start his final season of The Apprentice.

• The Burj Khalifa, the tallest man-made structure in the world, had recently opened.

• Less than 24 hours prior to the start of the Finals, Armando Galarraga of the Detroit Tigers had lost his perfect game on an incorrect call on the last play of the ninth inning.

• The Chicago Blackhawks were less than a week from winning the first of their trio of Stanley Cups.

• The Deepwater Horizon drilling platform exploded in the Gulf of Mexico not two months earlier.

• Spain was about to win its first World Cup. Italy was the defending champion.

• Selena Gomez and Justin Bieber had recently met for the first time. Gomez called Bieber her “little brother.”

• Brett Favre was still playing football, and had started every game he played in over the past 19 seasons.

• Ken Griffey Jr. had just retired from baseball on June 2.

• John Wall wasn’t in the NBA yet.

• Reggie Bush had not yet forfeited his Heisman Trophy.

• Derrick Rose was healthy.

• “OMG” by Usher and will.i.am. was the No. 1 song on the Billboard Hot 100. (Oh oh oh oh, oh oh oh oh oh, oh oh oh oh oh, oh oh)

• George Steinbrenner was still alive.

• UConn women had just completed their second consecutive 39–0 season.

• Shrek: Forever After was the No. 1 movie in America.

• I had not yet applied to college.

• LeBron hadn’t left the Cavaliers yet.