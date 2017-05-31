Important update on Shaq's grotesque feet: He got a pedicure

NBA Finals: How another win vs. Warriors would affect LeBron James' legacy

Thank you, Shaq.

After flashing his bare left foot on TNT's postgame show last Thursday and grossing out the world, Shaquille O'Neal is finally taking care of his feet.

SHAQ'S FOOT WILL HAUNT YOU FOR LIFE!!! pic.twitter.com/EaWWjngEmt — Jimmy Traina (@JimmyTraina) May 26, 2017

The Diesel shared these video of himself getting a pedicure on Wednesday, while showing off his classic sense of humor in the captions.

Waxing my babies can't wait to show y'all my big ugly pretty feet thanks for all the memes and the joke hillarious @mrnatejackson @dcyoungfly love y'all A post shared by DR. SHAQUILLE O'NEAL Ed.D. (@shaq) on May 31, 2017 at 10:59am PDT

Walaaaa #bigplatunumdiamondtoes #nomoreuglyfeet #bigsexyfeetass A post shared by DR. SHAQUILLE O'NEAL Ed.D. (@shaq) on May 31, 2017 at 11:21am PDT

We're not sure about the platnum polish, but we can see and improvement already.