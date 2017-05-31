Important update on Shaq's grotesque feet: He got a pedicure
Thank you, Shaq.
After flashing his bare left foot on TNT's postgame show last Thursday and grossing out the world, Shaquille O'Neal is finally taking care of his feet.
SHAQ'S FOOT WILL HAUNT YOU FOR LIFE!!! pic.twitter.com/EaWWjngEmt— Jimmy Traina (@JimmyTraina) May 26, 2017
The Diesel shared these video of himself getting a pedicure on Wednesday, while showing off his classic sense of humor in the captions.
We're not sure about the platnum polish, but we can see and improvement already.