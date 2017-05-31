Extra Mustard

Important update on Shaq's grotesque feet: He got a pedicure

2:01 | NBA
NBA Finals: How another win vs. Warriors would affect LeBron James' legacy
Jimmy Traina
an hour ago

Thank you, Shaq.

After flashing his bare left foot on TNT's postgame show last Thursday and grossing out the world, Shaquille O'Neal is finally taking care of his feet.

The Diesel shared these video of himself getting a pedicure on Wednesday, while showing off his classic sense of humor in the captions.

Walaaaa #bigplatunumdiamondtoes #nomoreuglyfeet #bigsexyfeetass

A post shared by DR. SHAQUILLE O'NEAL Ed.D. (@shaq) on

We're not sure about the platnum polish, but we can see and improvement already.

SI Apps
We've Got Apps Too
Get expert analysis, unrivaled access, and the award-winning storytelling only SI can provide - from Peter King, Tom Verducci, Lee Jenkins, Seth Davis, and more - delivered straight to you, along with up-to-the-minute news and live scores.
App Store Google Play
App Store Google Play

Forgot Password

close

Please enter your email address associated with the account so we can help reset your password.

 

Enter valid email address

Manage Profile

close

Edit Favorite Teams

close

Remove or add teams to and from your list of favorites

Teams In Your Area

Add more favorite teams from the list below based on your geolocation

    My Teams

      Search Close
        • No team results found.

      Edit Favorite Reporters

      close

      Remove or add reporters to and from your list of favorites

      My Favorite Reporters

      Add Reporters