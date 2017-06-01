Extra Mustard

We love John Cena, but his latest endorsements leave a lot to be desired

1:02 | Extra Mustard
WWE superstar Lana gives marriage advice to John Cena, Nikki Bella
Jimmy Traina
2 hours ago

First, a long preamble.

We love John Cena for many reasons.

He's been mainstay in the WWE for a long time and has provided much entertainment over the year, especially early on when he rapped as the "Dr. of Thugamnoics."

More importantly, Cena's charitable efforts should be applauded by everyone, everywhere. The guy has granted more than 500 requests for the Make-A-Wish Foundations.

Lastly, he should've gotten an Emmy for his work on Total Bellas.

Given all those things, it's not easy for us to call out Cena, but we feel like we need to provide some tough love. 

Two days ago, we saw Cena tweet out a promo video for Tapout body spray. Our first thought was, "How ridiculous,", but we did get a kick out of Cena's face on a bottle of body spray.

But now we have Cena promoting Crocs (which nobody should ever wear) and the combination of both endorsements on back-to-back days is just too much.

John, you're one of the most famous WWE superstars of all time. We implore you to please use some quality control on the endorsements. We'll always remain big fans, though.

 

SI Apps
We've Got Apps Too
Get expert analysis, unrivaled access, and the award-winning storytelling only SI can provide - from Peter King, Tom Verducci, Lee Jenkins, Seth Davis, and more - delivered straight to you, along with up-to-the-minute news and live scores.
App Store Google Play
App Store Google Play

Forgot Password

close

Please enter your email address associated with the account so we can help reset your password.

 

Enter valid email address

Manage Profile

close

Edit Favorite Teams

close

Remove or add teams to and from your list of favorites

Teams In Your Area

Add more favorite teams from the list below based on your geolocation

    My Teams

      Search Close
        • No team results found.

      Edit Favorite Reporters

      close

      Remove or add reporters to and from your list of favorites

      My Favorite Reporters

      Add Reporters