I have never seen HBO’s show Ballers, but it has Dwayne Johnson in it and also apparently now has a cameo appearance from Warriors guard Stephen Curry.

This is convenient timing with Golden State playing in the Finals.

This is a show that deals mostly with football, but it sounds like the plot may be thickening. The season starts July 23.

Dream it. Risk it. Build it. And they will come. We’re BACK with a BRAND NEW season of @BallersHBO Sunday July 23 on @HBO. #BALLERS pic.twitter.com/bM2xmK2UJZ — Dwayne Johnson (@TheRock) June 1, 2017

Or, just watch Game of Thrones.