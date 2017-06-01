Extra Mustard

Watch: Steph Curry cameos in HBO’s Ballers trailer

Jeremy Woo
an hour ago

I have never seen HBO’s show Ballers, but it has Dwayne Johnson in it and also apparently now has a cameo appearance from Warriors guard Stephen Curry. 

This is convenient timing with Golden State playing in the Finals.

This is a show that deals mostly with football, but it sounds like the plot may be thickening. The season starts July 23.

Or, just watch Game of Thrones.

