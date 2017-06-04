Extra Mustard

Watch: Lil B lifts the curse on James Harden for stealing the cooking dance

2:00 | More Sports
These are the 10 most valuable franchises in sports
Chris Chavez
an hour ago

Rapper Lil B has lifted his curse on Houston Rockets star James Harden. 

In 2015, Lil B cursed Harden for stealing his "cooking" celebration dance and never giving credit for it. Other NBA players have previously been cursed by Lil B, which has resulted in several shortcomings in the NBA postseason. In February, the rapper said that Harden was the only player still cursed.

Lil B made an appearance on ESPN's First Take to lift the curse.

Harden is free.

 

