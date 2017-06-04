These are the 10 most valuable franchises in sports

Rapper Lil B has lifted his curse on Houston Rockets star James Harden.

In 2015, Lil B cursed Harden for stealing his "cooking" celebration dance and never giving credit for it. Other NBA players have previously been cursed by Lil B, which has resulted in several shortcomings in the NBA postseason. In February, the rapper said that Harden was the only player still cursed.

Go warriors @warriors and let James harden no he doing the Lil B cooking dance if he doing that flickin wrist or whipping he mark - Lil B — Lil B THE BASEDGOD (@LILBTHEBASEDGOD) May 21, 2015

" The BasedGod " is against violence and negativity.... shaq you have been warned.... right now James harden only one with curse - Lil B — Lil B THE BASEDGOD (@LILBTHEBASEDGOD) February 24, 2017

Lil B made an appearance on ESPN's First Take to lift the curse.

defpensports: Lil B on Harden ESPN First Take Special at the NBA Finals: From Oakland https://t.co/C1pma5Eyo4 pic.twitter.com/DBhCweTITR — FanSportsClips (@FanSportsClips) June 4, 2017

Harden is free.