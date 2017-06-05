Extra Mustard

Get your Father's Day gifts at Amazon's one-day sports memorabilia sale

1:17 | More Sports
The Ultimate Sports Fan’s Gift Guide
icon
SI.com Staff
42 minutes ago

If dad is a sports fan, there is no better gift this Father's Day than a one-of-a-kind collectible sports item, signed by his favorite player. Sports memorabilia can be expensive, but luckily Amazon is running a one-day only sale on authentic sports collectibles—everything from baseball cards, autographed posters, helmets and basketballs, and more. All of the items are authentic certified, so you know you're getting the real deal, at a real great price. Check out some of our favorites below, ranging from $19.99 to $379, so there's an option for every budget. 

Courtesy of Amazon

Topps Chicago Cubs World Series Commemorative Card Set 

We know Cubs fans won't ever stop celebrating the team's 2016 World Series championship. This limited edition commemorative set has 25 cards featuring players and postseason highlights.

Available at amazon.com, $19.99

Courtesy of Amazon

Martin Brodeur New Jersey Devils Jersey Retirement Night Crystal Puck

Filled with melted game-used ice from Martin Brodeur's retirement night, this crystal puck is a great gift for any New Jersey Devils fan. It is officially licensed by the National Hockey League and comes with a certificate of authenticity.

Available at amazon.com, $24.99

Klay Thompson Golden State Warriors Autographed Adidas Jersey

This Christmas jersey has been personally hand signed by Klay Thompson and comes with an official, tamper evident hologram, so you know it's real.

Available at amazon.com, $219.99

Courtesy of Amazon

Peyton Manning Denver Broncos Autographed Football

What's better than an autographed leather football? One that has been personally hand-signed by Peyton Manning. The football comes is officially licensed by the NFL and come with an individually numbered, tamper-evident hologram that you can review online to ensure authenticity. 

Available at amazon.com, $379.99

Click here to see more sports memorabilia from Amazon's one-day sale.

SI Apps
We've Got Apps Too
Get expert analysis, unrivaled access, and the award-winning storytelling only SI can provide - from Peter King, Tom Verducci, Lee Jenkins, Seth Davis, and more - delivered straight to you, along with up-to-the-minute news and live scores.
App Store Google Play
App Store Google Play

Forgot Password

close

Please enter your email address associated with the account so we can help reset your password.

 

Enter valid email address

Manage Profile

close

Edit Favorite Teams

close

Remove or add teams to and from your list of favorites

Teams In Your Area

Add more favorite teams from the list below based on your geolocation

    My Teams

      Search Close
        • No team results found.

      Edit Favorite Reporters

      close

      Remove or add reporters to and from your list of favorites

      My Favorite Reporters

      Add Reporters