There comes a time when things just need to be made fun of.

On Monday morning, Carolina Panthers offensive lineman Ryan Kalil did just that when he posted a spoof of quarterback Cam Newton's birthday video that the 2015 NFL MVP posted on Instagram last month, which features "Birthday Song” by 2 Chainz.

Kalil's video matches Newton's almost shot for shot, save a few different scenes and has tight end Greg Olson providing the lip-synching talent.

Cam forgot to invite us to his birthday getaway so we didn't invite him on our camping trip. #WeHadMoreFun A post shared by Ryan Kalil (@ryankalil67) on Jun 5, 2017 at 4:54am PDT

Kahil's reason for the video: "Cam forgot to invite us to his birthday getaway so we didn't invite him on our camping trip." WeHadMoreFun