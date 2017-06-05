Extra Mustard

Ryan Kalil and Panthers teammates spoof Cam Newton's birthday video

1:14 | NFL
There comes a time when things just need to be made fun of. 

On Monday morning, Carolina Panthers offensive lineman Ryan Kalil did just that when he posted a spoof of quarterback Cam Newton's birthday video that the 2015 NFL MVP posted on Instagram last month, which features "Birthday Song” by 2 Chainz.

Kalil's video matches Newton's almost shot for shot, save a few different scenes and has tight end Greg Olson providing the lip-synching talent.

Cam forgot to invite us to his birthday getaway so we didn't invite him on our camping trip. #WeHadMoreFun

A post shared by Ryan Kalil (@ryankalil67) on

Kahil's reason for the video: "Cam forgot to invite us to his birthday getaway so we didn't invite him on our camping trip." WeHadMoreFun

