Extra Mustard

Super Bowl champ Chris Long tells great story about being asked if he saw the Super Bowl

2:34 | NFL
Peter King: Why Patriots are ranked No. 1 in power rankings
Jimmy Traina
an hour ago

Defensive end Chris Long played a huge role in the Patriots' Super Bowl comeback against the Falcons last year. Atlanta offensive lineman Jake Matthews was flagged for holding on Long during a key moment late in the game when the Falcons were looking to finish off New England. We all know how that turned out.

Despite Long's presence in the game and the fact that one of the big storylines of the Super Bowl was Chris trying to follow in his dad Howie's footsteps by winning a ring, not everyone was impressed.

While co-hosting the Ryen Russillo Show Wednesday, Long told a great story about how a waitress recently gave him a reality check. 

The new Eagle was in Philly watching the Cavs blowout the Celtics during the Eastern Conference Finals at a bar when he overheard his waitress say she was from Boston. Long decided to throw a chirp her way and say that the series was over. 

She was like, " But, we got hot. It's never over," Long said.

Long said he responded by saying, "I guess, you might you be right, but not in this situation."

"I go, 'This series is over.' And she goes,"Did you see the Super Bowl?"

Great story by @laflamablanca95.

A post shared by JimmyTraina (@jimmytraina) on

This should be a lesson to all Super Bowl winners. Even if you don't wear your ring, keep it in your pocket at all times in case you need to use it for incidents like this one.

SI Apps
We've Got Apps Too
Get expert analysis, unrivaled access, and the award-winning storytelling only SI can provide - from Peter King, Tom Verducci, Lee Jenkins, Seth Davis, and more - delivered straight to you, along with up-to-the-minute news and live scores.
App Store Google Play
App Store Google Play

Forgot Password

close

Please enter your email address associated with the account so we can help reset your password.

 

Enter valid email address

Manage Profile

close

Edit Favorite Teams

close

Remove or add teams to and from your list of favorites

Teams In Your Area

Add more favorite teams from the list below based on your geolocation

    My Teams

      Search Close
        • No team results found.

      Edit Favorite Reporters

      close

      Remove or add reporters to and from your list of favorites

      My Favorite Reporters

      Add Reporters