A half-naked man (dis)graced the field at Miller Park on Thursday, causing a brief delay as security guards tackled him and prevented him from getting any closer to Giants shortstop Brandon Crawford.

Wearing a shirt, an undershirt (?) and socks, the man met his end at the hands of a pretty sound hit.

There are videos below that are somewhat SFW.

You know it's a good @Brewers game when there's a streaker on the field😂💙 pic.twitter.com/fx2Y6ZzPl4 — Katherine (@KatAasen) June 8, 2017

The San Francisco Chronicle had, er, a chronicle of the events.