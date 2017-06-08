Watch: Half-naked streaker interrupts Brewers-Giants game
A half-naked man (dis)graced the field at Miller Park on Thursday, causing a brief delay as security guards tackled him and prevented him from getting any closer to Giants shortstop Brandon Crawford.
Wearing a shirt, an undershirt (?) and socks, the man met his end at the hands of a pretty sound hit.
There are videos below that are somewhat SFW.
You know it's a good @Brewers game when there's a streaker on the field😂💙 pic.twitter.com/fx2Y6ZzPl4— Katherine (@KatAasen) June 8, 2017
Got my money's worth at the @Brewers game today pic.twitter.com/vxE0wv8mVF— AngieⓋ (@aeifert33) June 8, 2017
The San Francisco Chronicle had, er, a chronicle of the events.