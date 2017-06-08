People are VERY angry that Paul Pierce said Kevin Durant is better than LeBron James
After Game 2 of the NBA Finals, Paul Pierce said Kevin Durant is the best player in the world. Then, Durant hit the game-winning 3-pointer in the Warriors frantic Game 3 comeback and Pierce doubled down on his statement.
Truth Hurts #truthjuice 🤷🏿♂️🤷🏿♂️get over it I told y'all— Paul Pierce (@paulpierce34) June 8, 2017
And now the LeBron James crowd is pissed. That's good for us, though, because it led to a lot of amusing tweets.
In 3 games we went from Is Lebron better than MJ to KD is better than Lebron— Shiff (@JacobShifferd) June 8, 2017
My favorite hot take right now is that KD is better than LeBron because he is playing well on a team that had 73 wins last year— Brendan Doyle (@bdoyle522) June 8, 2017
Anybody who truly thinks KD is better than LeBron is on some good ass drugs— Cami (@Kyrieschance) June 8, 2017
Pierce got cooked by lebron his whole career and got the audacity to say kd better than him after one series— Tortanator (@CochilocoCpm) June 8, 2017
My dad just tried to tell me KD is better than LeBron.,.couldn't tolerate that madness— Adam (@ClutchLikeLBJ) June 8, 2017
If you still think Kd is better than Lebron then delete Twitter— Blake (@BBRXPimpin) June 8, 2017
People saying kd is better than lebron because he joined a stacked team and hit a game winner smh— Tristen Hutson (@tristenhutson83) June 8, 2017
Anyone who's saying kd is better than lebron needs to put down the hype cider and just chill— Elliott H. (@DatDudeHodges) June 8, 2017
Literally unfollowing someone who gon say Durant better than LeBron .— Jack Buglio (@JackBuglio) June 8, 2017
I might stop watching basketball because these theories are disappointing me. Kevin Durant better than Lebron James? Why? Stop it. #nba— multi.tr3nd (@terry4avery) June 8, 2017
If you're one of those fools saying Durant better than LeBron you need to apologize for your stupid takes— Tyler Desy (@aka_TMD) June 8, 2017
If anyone says KD better than bron they are seriously stupid. If Lebron was on the warriors they wouldn't of lost a game the whole year— Avery Lagowski (@ALagowski) June 8, 2017
#YouCantFistBumpMe if you say Kd better than lebron— POP BIHH (@MUTHA_F_N_POP) June 8, 2017
Whoever thinks KD is better than Lebron must have a chemical imbalance in their brain— James Wade (@Jameswade23) June 8, 2017
MJ is the 🐐. But this prisoner of the moment, KD is better than LeBron take is trash. KD on an allstar team. Bron with a lost Kardashian.— Nasha Smith (@nashasmith) June 8, 2017
Anyone who believes KD is better than Lebron James can never talk to me again. Please stop watching basketball and any other team sports— Brad Bobbitt (@Brad_Bobbitt) June 8, 2017
I gotta get off Twitter before all this "KD is better than Lebron" crap pisses me off ✌🏽— Noah. (@iNOAHjoke) June 8, 2017
Do yall really believe Kd is better than LeBron?— Denzel (@Denzel_JS) June 8, 2017
"KD is better than lebron"pic.twitter.com/XF2rY0V51e— G (@Degeaod) June 8, 2017
When people say that KD is better than Lebron.😑 pic.twitter.com/6dRiA0wh5d— Lip (@TLipcaman) June 8, 2017
"KD is better than LeBron" pic.twitter.com/K5FtK8n3lp— Colin (@Always_Horne) June 8, 2017
Please stop saying KD is better than LeBron. You are saying it for attention— Nick Peyakov (@NPeyakov2) June 8, 2017
Thanks goodness for that last tweet. It's good to see that someone gets what this is all about.