After Game 2 of the NBA Finals, Paul Pierce said Kevin Durant is the best player in the world. Then, Durant hit the game-winning 3-pointer in the Warriors frantic Game 3 comeback and Pierce doubled down on his statement.

Truth Hurts #truthjuice 🤷🏿‍♂️🤷🏿‍♂️get over it I told y'all — Paul Pierce (@paulpierce34) June 8, 2017

And now the LeBron James crowd is pissed. That's good for us, though, because it led to a lot of amusing tweets.

In 3 games we went from Is Lebron better than MJ to KD is better than Lebron — Shiff (@JacobShifferd) June 8, 2017

My favorite hot take right now is that KD is better than LeBron because he is playing well on a team that had 73 wins last year — Brendan Doyle (@bdoyle522) June 8, 2017

Anybody who truly thinks KD is better than LeBron is on some good ass drugs — Cami (@Kyrieschance) June 8, 2017

Pierce got cooked by lebron his whole career and got the audacity to say kd better than him after one series — Tortanator (@CochilocoCpm) June 8, 2017

My dad just tried to tell me KD is better than LeBron.,.couldn't tolerate that madness — Adam (@ClutchLikeLBJ) June 8, 2017

If you still think Kd is better than Lebron then delete Twitter — Blake (@BBRXPimpin) June 8, 2017

People saying kd is better than lebron because he joined a stacked team and hit a game winner smh — Tristen Hutson (@tristenhutson83) June 8, 2017

Anyone who's saying kd is better than lebron needs to put down the hype cider and just chill — Elliott H. (@DatDudeHodges) June 8, 2017

Literally unfollowing someone who gon say Durant better than LeBron . — Jack Buglio (@JackBuglio) June 8, 2017

I might stop watching basketball because these theories are disappointing me. Kevin Durant better than Lebron James? Why? Stop it. #nba — multi.tr3nd (@terry4avery) June 8, 2017

If you're one of those fools saying Durant better than LeBron you need to apologize for your stupid takes — Tyler Desy (@aka_TMD) June 8, 2017

If anyone says KD better than bron they are seriously stupid. If Lebron was on the warriors they wouldn't of lost a game the whole year — Avery Lagowski (@ALagowski) June 8, 2017

#YouCantFistBumpMe if you say Kd better than lebron — POP BIHH (@MUTHA_F_N_POP) June 8, 2017

Whoever thinks KD is better than Lebron must have a chemical imbalance in their brain — James Wade (@Jameswade23) June 8, 2017

MJ is the 🐐. But this prisoner of the moment, KD is better than LeBron take is trash. KD on an allstar team. Bron with a lost Kardashian. — Nasha Smith (@nashasmith) June 8, 2017

Anyone who believes KD is better than Lebron James can never talk to me again. Please stop watching basketball and any other team sports — Brad Bobbitt (@Brad_Bobbitt) June 8, 2017

I gotta get off Twitter before all this "KD is better than Lebron" crap pisses me off ✌🏽 — Noah. (@iNOAHjoke) June 8, 2017

Do yall really believe Kd is better than LeBron? — Denzel (@Denzel_JS) June 8, 2017

When people say that KD is better than Lebron.😑 pic.twitter.com/6dRiA0wh5d — Lip (@TLipcaman) June 8, 2017

Please stop saying KD is better than LeBron. You are saying it for attention — Nick Peyakov (@NPeyakov2) June 8, 2017

Thanks goodness for that last tweet. It's good to see that someone gets what this is all about.