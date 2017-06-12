Extra Mustard

It's Aaron Judge's world and we're just living in it

2:11 | MLB
Can Aaron Judge live up to Derek Jeter comparison?
Jimmy Traina
2 hours ago

The best of the Internet, plus musings by SI.com writer, Jimmy Traina.

1. Forget the 495-foot home runs.

Forget the awesome Sandlot shirt.

Aaron Judge's most impressive accomplishment to date is that even the Yankees haters, of which there are MANY, are heaping praise on the white-hot young slugger.

2. Kevin Durant will probably win a ring tonight or Thursday, but he'll always be subjected to things like this.

3. Dwyane Wade has taken a lot of heat for the outfit he wore to Game 4 of the NBA Finals last Friday. He even got in on the action late last night and it was excellent.

4. Torrey Smith's young son asked him where he came from. The result was this hilarious conversation between the new Eagles receiver and the inquisitive young man.

5. Cam Newton held is third annual "Kids Rock" gala over the weekend, and as usual, came dressed in style.

6. Dodgers manager Dave Roberts didn't quite go Gregg Popovich, but he did a decent job handling a not-so-well-thought-out question. 

7. This what happens when you're a WWE superstar on a break.

8. Here's John Cena deadlifting Jimmy Fallon like it's no big deal.

9. This video of a little kid going to great lenghts to help his little brother escape his crib is probably fake, but we hope it's not.

10. THE DAILY ROCK: This kid was NOT into The Rock pretending to write all over him with magic marker.

Get the link to a new Traina's Thoughts each day by following on Twitter and/or liking on Facebook. Find past editions of Traina Thoughts here.

SI Apps
We've Got Apps Too
Get expert analysis, unrivaled access, and the award-winning storytelling only SI can provide - from Peter King, Tom Verducci, Lee Jenkins, Seth Davis, and more - delivered straight to you, along with up-to-the-minute news and live scores.
App Store Google Play
App Store Google Play

Forgot Password

close

Please enter your email address associated with the account so we can help reset your password.

 

Enter valid email address

Manage Profile

close

Edit Favorite Teams

close

Remove or add teams to and from your list of favorites

Teams In Your Area

Add more favorite teams from the list below based on your geolocation

    My Teams

      Search Close
        • No team results found.

      Edit Favorite Reporters

      close

      Remove or add reporters to and from your list of favorites

      My Favorite Reporters

      Add Reporters