Can Aaron Judge live up to Derek Jeter comparison?

1. Forget the 495-foot home runs.

Yesterday: Hardest hit HR (121 mph)

Today: Longest HR (495 feet)



A weekend in the life of Aaron Judge pic.twitter.com/2jLbaBXv4m — SI MLB (@si_mlb) June 11, 2017

Forget the awesome Sandlot shirt.

Holliday and Judge rocking the Cali vibe for the road trip. Different sandlot, same game. (📷 credit: @DidiG18) pic.twitter.com/jxamArktrF — New York Yankees (@Yankees) June 11, 2017

Aaron Judge's most impressive accomplishment to date is that even the Yankees haters, of which there are MANY, are heaping praise on the white-hot young slugger.

As bad as I hate the Yankees, Aaron Judge is a phenom. How can you hate on raw talent & power? — Cierra Skye (@CShel21) June 12, 2017

I hate the yankees but can't help but love everything about Aaron Judge — Nick Goss (@Goss3211) June 12, 2017

I hate the Yankees but for some reason I love Aaron Judge wtfwtfwtf — bri✺ (@_bumblebriii) June 12, 2017

I hate the @yankees but sweet baby Jesus how can you not love Aaron Judge. That HR yesterday I've seen 5x still don't believe it. — Steve (@goingtopshelf) June 12, 2017

I hate the Yankees.

That said, Aaron Judge mashing bombs like that makes me love baseball even more... — Raaaaaaaandy (@Raaaaaaaandy5) June 12, 2017

HATE the Yankees but it's hard not to like Aaron Judge. Dude is an absolute beast — Brett Belflower (@bbbmj2324) June 12, 2017

I hate the Yankees as much as the next sox fan but it's hard not to respect Aaron Judge. Dude is an absolute monster — Evan Couture (@ecooch27) June 12, 2017

I hate the Yankees and all, but can someone please make sure Aaron Judge gets in the Home Run Derby this year!? #ManAmongstBoys — Matthew Frazier (@frazkick8) June 11, 2017

aaron judge out here doing the near impossible, slightly lessening my hate for the yankees — dan (@DanxDeathcore) June 11, 2017

i need to hate aaron judge because he's on the yankees but he sure is making it difficult. how rude. — abdul 🚀 (@Advil) June 11, 2017

I want to hate Aaron Judge so much because of the Yankees but HES JUST TOO GOOD — Ryan Homler (@RHomler) June 11, 2017

2. Kevin Durant will probably win a ring tonight or Thursday, but he'll always be subjected to things like this.

3. Dwyane Wade has taken a lot of heat for the outfit he wore to Game 4 of the NBA Finals last Friday. He even got in on the action late last night and it was excellent.

The face you make when you farted but you dare anyone to say a word to you! 😭😭😭#haitiandruglord #ilooklikeihave9jobs #cantstoptherainvideoshoot #neweditionlostmember #80sdboyfresh A post shared by dwyanewade (@dwyanewade) on Jun 11, 2017 at 5:36pm PDT

4. Torrey Smith's young son asked him where he came from. The result was this hilarious conversation between the new Eagles receiver and the inquisitive young man.

Torrey Smith's 3-year-old son TJ asked "Where did ya'll get me from?" and then Torrey filmed their conversation and it is SO CUTE 😂❤️ pic.twitter.com/ZHKUewFvPT — Alysha Tsuji (@AlyshaTsuji) June 11, 2017

5. Cam Newton held is third annual "Kids Rock" gala over the weekend, and as usual, came dressed in style.

•bë•ŪNįQŪËŁŸ•ÿöü• #iWmW -1OVE #šhįñëTHRŪthëŠHÅDË #ČNFkįdšRØČKgâlâ #ËVËRŸ1MÅTTËRŠ A post shared by Cam Newton (@cameron1newton) on Jun 11, 2017 at 2:00pm PDT

6. Dodgers manager Dave Roberts didn't quite go Gregg Popovich, but he did a decent job handling a not-so-well-thought-out question.

Reporter to Dave Roberts: "I think all four of your walk-offs have been at home...." pic.twitter.com/vlIIT2biaH — Ryan Walton (@RyanWaltonSBN) June 11, 2017

7. This what happens when you're a WWE superstar on a break.

I've been out of action with an injury for 6 months. Today I finally finished watching all 10 seasons of Friends. Sad day. — Zack Ryder (@ZackRyder) June 12, 2017

8. Here's John Cena deadlifting Jimmy Fallon like it's no big deal.

9. This video of a little kid going to great lenghts to help his little brother escape his crib is probably fake, but we hope it's not.

10. THE DAILY ROCK: This kid was NOT into The Rock pretending to write all over him with magic marker.

