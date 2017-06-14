The Yankees are fine even if Aaron Judge cools off

How hot has Aaron Judge been the season? Offshore site Bovada.lv just released a bunch of odds on various Judge statistics, including his chances to win a Triple Crown.

The Yankees rookie outfielder currently leads the American League with 22 home runs and a .341 batting average. His 49 RBIs trail Mariners slugger Nelson Cruz by three.

If you think Judge will maintain his numbers and catch up to Cruz, it would cost you $100 to win $3,300. Here is the full list of prop bets offered on how Judge will fare in the Triple Crown categories:

Aaron Judge - Will he win the Triple Crown?

Yes: 33/1

Aaron Judge - Will he lead the MLB in Batting Average at the end of the Regular Season?

Yes: +1000 (10/1)

No: -2500 (1/25)

Aaron Judge - Will he lead the MLB in Home Runs at the end of the Regular Season?

Yes: +300 (3/1)

No: -500 (1/5)

Aaron Judge - Will he lead the MLB in RBI's at the end of the Regular Season?

Yes: +500 (5/1)

No: -1000 (1/10)

The value on Judge (+300) leading the AL in home runs seems like a solid play, but we could just be caught up in the hype.