WWE comes through in a big way for teen with chronic liver disease

Jimmy Traina
2 hours ago

The WWE always does an outstanding job when it comes to charity work

The company once again gave a young fan a thrill on Tuesday by naming him a "WWE Hero" and letting him experience what it's like to be a WWE superstar.

Louisiana native, Jarrius Robertson, is a 15-year-old battling a chronic liver disease called biliary atresia, which affects his growth. He has undergone two liver transplants and has had 13 surgeries. When he was 1, he had his first transplant and was in a coma for a year. The doctors thought things were over for Jarrius at that point, but then he started miraculously breathing on his own.

The WWE honored Jarrius at Tuesday's SmackDown Live event in New Orleans. Before the show, Jarrius came out to the ring to John Cena's theme music while the wrestlers surrounded the ring and cheered him. Jarrious was also given his own WWE title belt by Stephanie McMahon. The WWE has provided SI.com with an exclusive look at the awesome moment.

Jarrius also spent time with several of the WWE superstars on Tuesda and clearly had a blast.

The WWE's "Hero" award honors Jarrius for his courage, perseverance and dedication to helping others.
