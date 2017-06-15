Extra Mustard

When parades get profane: Five memorable f-bombs from championship parades

1:40 | NBA
Dubs dynasty kicks off with second championship
Jimmy Traina
an hour ago

With the Penguins and Warriors partaking in parades this week, we're looking back at five times championship parades got X-rated thanks to athletes (and one non-athlete) going unfiltered and dropping the big four-letter word.

1. Chase Utley, 2008: The popular Phillies second baseman walked to the podium and didn't waste anytime playing to the crowd. He started off his speech with, "World f---ing champions."

2. Jonathan Quick, 2012: The Kings goalie was in awe of his colleagues and asked the home fans, "How about this f---ing team right here?" Quick didn't stop there. He followed up his question with a demand: "Look at this f---ing team? Look at these f---ing guys/"

3. Los Angeles Mayor Eric Garcetti, 2014: "There are two rules in politics," said the elected official at the Kings' celebration. "Never ever be pictured with a drink in your hand and never swear. But this is a big f---ing day."

4. Corey Crawford, 2013: We can't accuse Corey of maybe consuming a beverage other than water on this day, but we have a funny feeling something may have altered the goalie's state on this occasion. It was a two-f-bomb day for Crawford, who opened his remarks with, "F---ing right Chicago" before praising his teammates by saying, "Biggest bunch of beauties in the league. F---ing worked their nuts off for this trophy.

5. LeBron James, 2016: The King let the expletives fly (Hat tip: Kramer) during his speech, unloading 10 profanities in 16 minutes. The final tally looked like this:

Ass: 4
Sh-t: 4
F--k: 1
Motherf---er: 1

 

 

SI Apps
We've Got Apps Too
Get expert analysis, unrivaled access, and the award-winning storytelling only SI can provide - from Peter King, Tom Verducci, Lee Jenkins, Seth Davis, and more - delivered straight to you, along with up-to-the-minute news and live scores.
App Store Google Play
App Store Google Play

Forgot Password

close

Please enter your email address associated with the account so we can help reset your password.

 

Enter valid email address

Manage Profile

close

Edit Favorite Teams

close

Remove or add teams to and from your list of favorites

Teams In Your Area

Add more favorite teams from the list below based on your geolocation

    My Teams

      Search Close
        • No team results found.

      Edit Favorite Reporters

      close

      Remove or add reporters to and from your list of favorites

      My Favorite Reporters

      Add Reporters