Extra Mustard

Michael Phelps is going to race a shark

1:33 | More Sports
These athletes are only getting richer after leaving the field
Jimmy Traina
2 hours ago

When you've won 23 gold medals there's really nothing left to do but race a shark.

The Discovery Channel announced Friday that Olympian Michael Phelps will take on the dangerous animal during the network's very popular, Shark Week.

There aren't many specifics yet, but here's the information from a release sent by Discovery:

"They are one of the fastest and most efficient predators on the planet: Sharks. He is our greatest champion to ever get in the water: Michael Phelps. 39 world records. 23 Olympic golds. But he has one competition left to win. An event so monumental no one has ever attempted it before. The world’s most decorated athlete takes on the ocean’s most efficient predator: Phelps V Shark – the race is on! Produced by Peacock Productions."

What kind of shark will it be? How close will Phelps be to the shark? Will the shark be in a Speedo? What will the Vegas odd be on the race? So many questions still need to be answered about this monumental event.

SI

The race will air on Sunday, July 23 at 8 p.m., ET.

 
SI Apps
We've Got Apps Too
Get expert analysis, unrivaled access, and the award-winning storytelling only SI can provide - from Peter King, Tom Verducci, Lee Jenkins, Seth Davis, and more - delivered straight to you, along with up-to-the-minute news and live scores.
App Store Google Play
App Store Google Play

Forgot Password

close

Please enter your email address associated with the account so we can help reset your password.

 

Enter valid email address

Manage Profile

close

Edit Favorite Teams

close

Remove or add teams to and from your list of favorites

Teams In Your Area

Add more favorite teams from the list below based on your geolocation

    My Teams

      Search Close
        • No team results found.

      Edit Favorite Reporters

      close

      Remove or add reporters to and from your list of favorites

      My Favorite Reporters

      Add Reporters