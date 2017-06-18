Extra Mustard

LeBron James, Kris Bryant and other stars share heartfelt Father's Day messages

LeBron James isn't sulking after losing the NBA Finals to the Golden State Warriors but took time recently to celebrate his son's birthday and shared a video for Father's Day.

Here are photos from other athletes celebrating their fathers:

Happy Father's Day to the man I admire most!

A post shared by Tim Tebow (@timtebow) on

Happy Fathers Day Fellas! #Enjoy

A post shared by JR Smith (@teamswish) on

#happyfathersday #nothingbetter #usssss @yadier_marciano_molina

A post shared by Carlos Martinez (@tsunamy0327) on

Check out our gallery of athletes and their athlete fathers.

      Add Reporters