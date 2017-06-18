LeBron James, Kris Bryant and other stars share heartfelt Father's Day messages

Being able to do things like this for my kids that I always wish I had as a kid is why i work so extremely hard!! Seeing my youngest son Bryce at his 10th bday party yesterday with all his friends smiling, having a great time brings joy to my heart! You're 1 of a kind kid and I'm extremely proud to be your Father! Love you! #BryceMaximus #JamesGang👑 #striveforgreatness🚀

