LeBron James, Kris Bryant and other stars share heartfelt Father's Day messages
LeBron James isn't sulking after losing the NBA Finals to the Golden State Warriors but took time recently to celebrate his son's birthday and shared a video for Father's Day.
Being able to do things like this for my kids that I always wish I had as a kid is why i work so extremely hard!! Seeing my youngest son Bryce at his 10th bday party yesterday with all his friends smiling, having a great time brings joy to my heart! You're 1 of a kind kid and I'm extremely proud to be your Father! Love you! #BryceMaximus #JamesGang👑 #striveforgreatness🚀
Here are photos from other athletes celebrating their fathers:
I want to wish my dad and all the proud fathers out there a Happy Fathers Day.... Thank you Dad for being a Stand up Dude when it comes to Fatherhood.... U Believed in me more than I believed in myself and I hope I can do the same with my kids.... U made me feel like I was the baddest dude on the planet regardless who I matched up against.....You gave me the Confidence ( and Stubbornness 😂)that I have today. Love You and Enjoy your day bro.... #BigRip #HappyFathersDay #Cv4life #TheHamiltons
Happy Fathers Day! My two favorite passengers #FathersDay @FirestoneAuto https://t.co/U5a2d0HrZ8 #ad pic.twitter.com/HKEZzBcJAU— Jake Arrieta (@JArrieta34) June 18, 2017
Remembering #costarica #HappyFathersDay to everybody pic.twitter.com/n62ilBZMHz— danilo gallinari (@gallinari8888) June 18, 2017
Just like my Dad taught me, the team at @FirestoneAuto knows the value of a hard days' work. https://t.co/zhMgGKVcSO #ad pic.twitter.com/EK85qJezk5— Jackie Bradley Jr. (@JackieBradleyJr) June 18, 2017
Happy Father's Day: Me and mines!!! #og #bloodline💉💯 #familyfirst #lovemyboys pic.twitter.com/cwAhYZiGGg— Udonis Haslem (@ThisIsUD) June 18, 2017
Happy Father's Day everyone! There hasn't been a day in life my where my Dad hasn't been there for me. Love you Pops! #PitchersWhoRake pic.twitter.com/UjHj79DMWY— Cam Bedrosian (@Cam_Bedrock) June 18, 2017
You always have my back, no matter what. You knew I could be something before I knew. I love you pops. #HappyFatherDay pic.twitter.com/mK3DOrkrmZ— andrew mccutchen (@TheCUTCH22) June 18, 2017
Carlos Martinez wished a Happy Father's Day to Yadier Molina 😂 pic.twitter.com/mKlXxBUcaQ— Sports Illustrated (@SInow) June 18, 2017
