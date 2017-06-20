Here's how #FirstGifComesUpForYourName looks for a slew of top sports figures
All morning and afternoon on Tuesday, the hashtag #FirstGifComesUpForYourName was trending on Twitter.
The premise was as simple as it sounds: Put your name into the GIF search box on Twitter and post the first GIF that comes up.
For example, here's Giants outfielder Hunter Pence participating in the fun.
¯\_(ツ)_/¯#FirstGifComesUpForYourName pic.twitter.com/pJmAHRSXGl— Hunter Pence (@hunterpence) June 20, 2017
SI.com has decided to help out some of the top figures from the world of sports and do the #FirstGifComesUpForYourName search for them.
Here are the amusing results.
• Tom Brady
• LeBron James
• Mike Trout
• Vince McMahon
• Cam Newton
• Bryce Harper
• Kevin Durant
• Roman Reigns
• Bill Belichick
• Sidney Crosby
• Aaron Rodgers
• Russell Westbrook
• Rob Gronkowski
• The Undertaker
• Clayton Kerhsaw
• Serena Williams
• Roger Federer