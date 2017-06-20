Extra Mustard

Here's how #FirstGifComesUpForYourName looks for a slew of top sports figures

These athletes are raking in the most endorsement money
Jimmy Traina
an hour ago

All morning and afternoon on Tuesday, the hashtag #FirstGifComesUpForYourName was trending on Twitter.

The premise was as simple as it sounds: Put your name into the GIF search box on Twitter and post the first GIF that comes up.

For example, here's Giants outfielder Hunter Pence participating in the fun. 

SI.com has decided to help out some of the top figures from the world of sports and do the  #FirstGifComesUpForYourName search for them.

Here are the amusing results.

Tom Brady

LeBron James

Mike Trout

Vince McMahon

Cam Newton

Bryce Harper

Kevin Durant

Roman Reigns

Bill Belichick

Sidney Crosby

Aaron Rodgers

Russell Westbrook

Rob Gronkowski

​• The Undertaker

Clayton Kerhsaw

​• Serena Williams

Roger Federer

