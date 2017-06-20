These athletes are raking in the most endorsement money

All morning and afternoon on Tuesday, the hashtag #FirstGifComesUpForYourName was trending on Twitter.

The premise was as simple as it sounds: Put your name into the GIF search box on Twitter and post the first GIF that comes up.

For example, here's Giants outfielder Hunter Pence participating in the fun.

SI.com has decided to help out some of the top figures from the world of sports and do the #FirstGifComesUpForYourName search for them.

Here are the amusing results.

• Tom Brady

• LeBron James

• Mike Trout

• Vince McMahon

• Cam Newton

• Bryce Harper

• Kevin Durant

• Roman Reigns

• Bill Belichick

​

• Sidney Crosby

• Aaron Rodgers

​

• Russell Westbrook

• Rob Gronkowski

​

​• The Undertaker

• Clayton Kerhsaw

​

​• Serena Williams

• Roger Federer

​