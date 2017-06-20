Dwayne "The Rock" Johnson is so popular, he could end up as President of the United States.

We've seen many examples of fans trying to smell what he's cookin' over the years. The latest incident occurred on Tuesday while Johnson was driving. One overzealous guy couldn't contain his excitement when he spotted the actor/wrestler/Instagram legend, so he parked his huge-ass truck in the middle of the street so he could walk (or probably run) over to The Rock's car to get the treaured selfie.

Luckily, The Rock filmed the entire thing and posted it on Instagram, so we could all watch the fan freak out at meeting The People's Champion.