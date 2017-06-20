Extra Mustard

Guy parks truck in middle of street, loses his mind, takes selfie with The Rock

Dwayne "The Rock" Johnson is so popular, he could end up as President of the United States.

We've seen many examples of fans trying to smell what he's cookin' over the years. The latest incident occurred on Tuesday while Johnson was driving. One overzealous guy couldn't contain his excitement when he spotted the actor/wrestler/Instagram legend, so he parked his huge-ass truck in the middle of the street so he could walk (or probably run) over to The Rock's car to get the treaured selfie.

Luckily, The Rock filmed the entire thing and posted it on Instagram, so we could all watch the fan freak out at meeting The People's Champion.

Yeah but sometimes traffic is just gonna have to wait to make fans happy 😉 I was driving in my pick up truck after work and my guy here pulled up beside me, recognized me and started freaking out. I rolled the passenger window down to say hello and then he REALLY freaked out. Jumped out of his rig and came around to my side where he stood in the oncoming traffic lane. He said, "Holy shit Rock you're my hero, can I take a picture with you?" I said yeah man but let's pull over to the side and .. before I could even finish he was gone like a flash, "Hold on let me get my phone".. The light's turned green and now cars are coming towards him and driving around him. Not one car was beeping their horn because I'm sure they thought some road rage was going down. No rage, just some big, brown, bald tattooed man in his pick up truck taking selfies in traffic. This dude put a grateful smile on my face and got a big ass laugh outta me as well. Besides the traffic jam we caused and his ass almost getting hit by oncoming traffic, making fans like this happy will always be the best part of fame. Thanks dude for making my day. 🤙🏾 #INeedDarkerWindowTint #GreatestFansInTheWorld

