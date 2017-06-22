French fitness blogger killed by exploding can of whipped cream

The Most Expensive Stadiums Built in the U.S.

A French fitness and lifestyle blogger died after a can of whipped cream exploded and struck her chest.

The family of Rebecca Burger announced on her social media pages that the blogger died on Sunday following what they called a “domestic accident.”

Authorities in France told the newspaper 20 Minutes that the 33-year-old suffered cardiac arrest in her home on Saturday. Firefighters were reportedly able to revive her heartbeat, but Burger died in the hospital the following day.

Burger’s family also released a photo of the type of device that malfunctioned on her Instagram page.

“Here is an example of a siphon that exploded and crashed into Rebecca’s chest, causing her death,” read the caption, translated from French by The Independent. “The siphon which caused her death was sealed. Don’t use this product in your homes! Tens of thousands of the faulty devices are already in circulation.”

Voici un exemple de siphon à chantilly qui a explosé et percuté le thorax de Rebecca, entraînant son décès. Précision : le siphon qui a engendré sa mort quant à lui été mis sous scellé. N'utilisez pas ce genre d'ustensile chez vous ! Plusieurs dizaines de milliers d'appareils défectueux sont encore en circulation. A post shared by Rebecca Burger (@rebeccablikes) on Jun 20, 2017 at 12:08pm PDT

"Le bonheur n’est pas une destination à atteindre mais une façon de voyager."🌟 • • "Happiness is not a state to arrive at, but a manner of traveling."🌟 A post shared by Rebecca Burger (@rebeccablikes) on Jun 8, 2017 at 9:07am PDT

Burger has 167,000 followers on Instagram and 50,000 fans on her Facebook page. She also created the blog Rebecca Likes, where she wrote about travel, style and other lifestyle topics.

A company that used Burger as a model paid tribute to her on Instagram. “We are sorry to announce the sad news of losing this beautiful soul,” said the post by Women’s Best. “Our french athlete Rebecca Burger (@RebeccaBlikes) passed away.”

We are sorry to announce the sad news of losing this beautiful soul. Our french athlete Rebecca Burger (@RebeccaBlikes) passed away. Rebecca was not only a great fitness figure but a generous and kind person to work with. Please pray for her soul to rest in peace and for her family to stay strong. We will always be proud of you Rebecca ❤ A post shared by WOMEN'S BEST (@womensbest) on Jun 19, 2017 at 11:48am PDT

The manufacturer of the dispenser, Ard’time, said they recalled the product after first hearing of an incident in February 2013, USA Today reports.

According to the consumer magazine 60 Millions, two people were injured in 2014 by similar whipped cream canister dispensers in France.

This article originally appeared on people.com