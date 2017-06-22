Apparently, New York Knicks owner James Dolan has better things to do on Thursday than concentrate on the NBA draft, with his team in absolute shambles.

Dolan will reportedly skip the NBA Draft for a concert with his band, JD & The Straight Shot.

Yep, you read that right.

Dolan would rather jam out with his band than take control of a franchise who need all the help they can get in order to get back to any sort of respectability.

For those who have time and and don't have any musical taste, you can hear Dolan's band at the City Winery in New York City.

The doors will open 6:00 p.m. Eastern, just an hour before the draft starts.

Tickets for this shindig will run $25 bucks for VIP and premier seats, an absurd 22 bucks to sit at a barstool and $20 to sit anywhere else.