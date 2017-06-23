Extra Mustard

Someone made a Finals highlights mixtape for Deron Williams, and it's very sad

Jon Tayler
40 minutes ago

Deron Williams didn't have a particularly good NBA Finals. In fact, the Cavaliers probably would have been better off if he'd just skipped the series against the Warriors. The 32-year-old point guard and backup to Kyrie Irving was an abject mess in Cleveland's five-game loss to Golden State, finishing with only five points on 2-of-16 shooting, including 1-of-9 from three-point range, and five turnovers in 61 minutes.

It's not a performance that anyone would want to relive, but it is kind of mesmerizing to watch it play out. And now you can do that, courtesy Youtuber Bootum Bootum, who spliced together Williams' brutal championship series plays for the lowlights mixtape at the top of this post—a video that's hard to watch yet utterly engrossing.

It really is amazing just how many things Williams did wrong over the course of a mere hour of game action: The nearly five-minute video features the veteran bricking shots off the front of the rim, dribbling wildly into the paint and straight into defenders, repeatedly blowing defensive assignments and losing his man, dominating entire possessions only to put up a contested or low-percentage shot, or whipping passes well beyond his teammates. There's one point at the 45-second mark where Williams takes the ball up court and, despite having Irving on the floor with him, tries to go one-on-one with Steph Curry, unleashing a flurry of crossover dribbles and stutter steps before taking a stepback jumper that clangs off the rim—a possession that probably made LeBron James want to throw a few chairs onto the court.

The former No. 3 overall pick will be a free agent this off-season. He should probably hope that this video won't be circulating around NBA front offices as he looks for employment.

SI Apps
We've Got Apps Too
Get expert analysis, unrivaled access, and the award-winning storytelling only SI can provide - from Peter King, Tom Verducci, Lee Jenkins, Seth Davis, and more - delivered straight to you, along with up-to-the-minute news and live scores.
App Store Google Play
App Store Google Play

Forgot Password

close

Please enter your email address associated with the account so we can help reset your password.

 

Enter valid email address

Manage Profile

close

Edit Favorite Teams

close

Remove or add teams to and from your list of favorites

Teams In Your Area

Add more favorite teams from the list below based on your geolocation

    My Teams

      Search Close
        • No team results found.

      Edit Favorite Reporters

      close

      Remove or add reporters to and from your list of favorites

      My Favorite Reporters

      Add Reporters