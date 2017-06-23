Extra Mustard

"Don't trade Porzingis" billboard put up across from MSG

2:16 | NBA
The Crossover's favorite first-round picks in the 2017 NBA Draft
Scooby Axson
an hour ago

Through the talk and rumors surrounding the New York Knicks in the days leading up to the draft, one thing was for certain: forward Kristaps Porzingis was more than likely on his way out of town.

When Knicks president Phil Jackson confirmed those trade rumors, Knicks fans sat and waited to see where Porzingis would go.

As of Friday morning, that answer is nowhere, as Porzingis is still a Knick.

Someone still wants Porzingis with the team for the immediate future, evident by a giant billboard that was posted right across the street from Madison Square Garden in midtown Manhattan.

The message was simple: "Don't trade Porzingis."

According to The New York Daily News, a website called Cycle is responsible for the message as the company's logo is seen on the billboard.

At the bottom of the billboard read. “We are not affiliated with Porzingis. We just want him to stay.”

It remains to be seen if anyone in the Knicks front office is listening or even cares.

