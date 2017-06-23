Through the talk and rumors surrounding the New York Knicks in the days leading up to the draft, one thing was for certain: forward Kristaps Porzingis was more than likely on his way out of town.

When Knicks president Phil Jackson confirmed those trade rumors, Knicks fans sat and waited to see where Porzingis would go.

As of Friday morning, that answer is nowhere, as Porzingis is still a Knick.

This billboard is currently looming directly over Madison Square Garden at the corner of 33rd and 7th #NBADraft https://t.co/ljgcA0H0Jx pic.twitter.com/CYM6LWL8Qh — NY Daily News Sports (@NYDNSports) June 23, 2017

Someone still wants Porzingis with the team for the immediate future, evident by a giant billboard that was posted right across the street from Madison Square Garden in midtown Manhattan.

The message was simple: "Don't trade Porzingis."

According to The New York Daily News, a website called Cycle is responsible for the message as the company's logo is seen on the billboard.

At the bottom of the billboard read. “We are not affiliated with Porzingis. We just want him to stay.”

It remains to be seen if anyone in the Knicks front office is listening or even cares.