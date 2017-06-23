The Guinness Book of World Records is a fun compendium of the bizarre and incredible stuff that otherwise normal human beings can do. Some of it—the stuff like world's longest fingernails or biggest air show disaster—is appealing in a rubbernecking kind of way. But other stuff, like the strange feats of athletic glory, are as notable for how they're accomplished as much as for what they are.

Case in point: the fourteen kids from Fuji Municipal Harada Elementary School in Fuji, Shizuoka, Japan who came together to set a new world record for most skips over a single rope in one minute by a team. Yes, that is as niche a record as exists, but that won't matter one bit when you watch these youngsters get through that rope in a hypnotic and borderline robotic series of figure eights that must have taken forever to perfect.

Best of all for the kids of Fuji Municipal, they didn't just set a record by skipping that rope 225 times in a minute; they also broke the one that had been set by the kids at Hiromi Elementary School, also in Japan, back in 2013. (Japan, as it turns out, is very into jump rope; as the Guinness World Records site notes, this is the fourth skip rope record that's been set in the country in the last year.)

Anyway, congrats to the kids of Fuji Municipal and their place in the record books—at least, until another Japanese elementary school decides to steal their shine.