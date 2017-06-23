Extra Mustard

Watch: This video of Japanese kids breaking a world jump rope record is mesmerizing

Jon Tayler
an hour ago

The Guinness Book of World Records is a fun compendium of the bizarre and incredible stuff that otherwise normal human beings can do. Some of it—the stuff like world's longest fingernails or biggest air show disaster—is appealing in a rubbernecking kind of way. But other stuff, like the strange feats of athletic glory, are as notable for how they're accomplished as much as for what they are.

Case in point: the fourteen kids from Fuji Municipal Harada Elementary School in Fuji, Shizuoka, Japan who came together to set a new world record for most skips over a single rope in one minute by a team. Yes, that is as niche a record as exists, but that won't matter one bit when you watch these youngsters get through that rope in a hypnotic and borderline robotic series of figure eights that must have taken forever to perfect.

Best of all for the kids of Fuji Municipal, they didn't just set a record by skipping that rope 225 times in a minute; they also broke the one that had been set by the kids at Hiromi Elementary School, also in Japan, back in 2013. (Japan, as it turns out, is very into jump rope; as the Guinness World Records site notes, this is the fourth skip rope record that's been set in the country in the last year.)

Anyway, congrats to the kids of Fuji Municipal and their place in the record books—at least, until another Japanese elementary school decides to steal their shine.

SI Apps
We've Got Apps Too
Get expert analysis, unrivaled access, and the award-winning storytelling only SI can provide - from Peter King, Tom Verducci, Lee Jenkins, Seth Davis, and more - delivered straight to you, along with up-to-the-minute news and live scores.
App Store Google Play
App Store Google Play

Forgot Password

close

Please enter your email address associated with the account so we can help reset your password.

 

Enter valid email address

Manage Profile

close

Edit Favorite Teams

close

Remove or add teams to and from your list of favorites

Teams In Your Area

Add more favorite teams from the list below based on your geolocation

    My Teams

      Search Close
        • No team results found.

      Edit Favorite Reporters

      close

      Remove or add reporters to and from your list of favorites

      My Favorite Reporters

      Add Reporters