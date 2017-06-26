Watch: Stephen Curry performs 'Hamilton' song with Lin-Manuel Miranda
Stephen Curry, Broadway star?
That might be pushing it, but the Warriors star certainly didn't embarrass himself when he sang The Schuyler Sisters from Hamilton with his wife, Ayesha, and actor, Lin-Manuel Miranda.
The trio performed together at the end of an Instagram video Curry posted in which he promoted a donation drive to raise money for a non-profit coalition of immigration organizations. A $10 donation gets you entered to win two tickets to join the Currys and Miranda at the L.A. opening of Hamilton.
Steph also nominated The Rock to join the cause and sing a Hamilton song, so we look forward to that.
@ayeshacurry and I are collaborating with Lin-Manuel Miranda to raise money for a coalition of immigration organizations. We all feel strongly about supporting these important organizations fighting to protect immigrants, refugees, and asylum seekers who want to make a better life for themselves and their families. The grand prize winner will join us and Lin-Manuel at the LA opening on August 16th. We think that this will be the biggest Hamilton sweepstakes yet, but we need your help… Head over to prizeo.com/Hamilton for more details. #ham4all #thatgirlgood