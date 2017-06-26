Extra Mustard

Watch: Stephen Curry performs 'Hamilton' song with Lin-Manuel Miranda

Extra Mustard
How would Stephen Curry fare on 'The Amazing Race?'
Jimmy Traina
2 hours ago

Stephen Curry, Broadway star?

That might be pushing it, but the Warriors star certainly didn't embarrass himself when he sang The Schuyler Sisters from Hamilton with his wife, Ayesha, and actor, Lin-Manuel Miranda.

The trio performed together at the end of an Instagram video Curry posted in which he promoted a donation drive to raise money for a non-profit coalition of immigration organizations. A $10 donation gets you entered to win two tickets to join the Currys and Miranda at the L.A. opening of Hamilton. 

Steph also nominated The Rock to join the cause and sing a Hamilton song, so we look forward to that.

 

