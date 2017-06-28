Two years ago, Clippers players, including Blake Griffin and Chris Paul, famously held DeAndre Jordan "hostage" at his own home so he wouldn't sign with the Dallas Mavericks.

A little less than 2 years ago Blake Griffin posted this pic from DeAndre Jordan's house to persuade him to stay in LA. Things done changed. pic.twitter.com/ObZgirY8Xe — The Shadow League (@ShadowLeagueTSL) June 28, 2017

Jordan ended up re-signing with Los Angeles and now Paul has been traded from Clippers to the Rockets, while Griffin is also expected to leave franchise.

There wasn't much compassion for Jordan on Twitter after Paul's deal was announced Wednesday, unless you count numerous hilarious memes and GIFs as compassion.

The "kidnapping" and "hostage" situation, of course, was the basis for many of the gems that filled Twitter.

When Chris Paul see Deandre Jordan in public after he trapped him in his house to stay with clippers pic.twitter.com/iiq52OldB1 — RIP SWAGG💮🖤 (@_ChuckyP_) June 28, 2017

DeAndre Jordan watching everyone who held him hostage sign with new teams pic.twitter.com/irQJt7q0hI — Rashad Alaiyan (@rashadalaiyan) June 28, 2017

Deandre Jordan now after he was kidnapped and forced to stay in LA because of "loyalty" and now CP3 and Blake Griffin are gone pic.twitter.com/WHgVx1nZwB — Tanner Perryman (@Tanner_Perryman) June 28, 2017

CP3 ridin his banana boat to HOU I see. Childhood home of Deandre Jordan and scene of the great hostage situation. pic.twitter.com/BclTBb6Zfr — B Rich (@Shonuff_B) June 28, 2017

When you was planning to hold CP3 hostage like Deandre Jordan but he gets traded before you know his location pic.twitter.com/bEak5Rwpwr — Lil'Bo Peep (@CellusDaMenace) June 28, 2017

JJ reddick Gone, cp3 gone, Blake likely gone, Deandre Jordan looking around like Doc you held me hostage from Dallas for this !? pic.twitter.com/n4ofT1sX2f — اونيل ريتشاردز (@AlphaSixFour) June 28, 2017

Clippers held DeAndre Jordan hostage in Dallas now they're jumping ship. pic.twitter.com/1Y37y2mV8e — L.V (@Levi_V24) June 28, 2017

DeAndre Jordan realizing he could've been close to home but got held hostage by the same mfs who left him all alone pic.twitter.com/xdFgyAiX2Y — Poe Dameron 🅱🅱🅱 (@Kontra402) June 28, 2017

DeAndre Jordan trying to find the statute of limitations on kidnapping after #CP3Exit pic.twitter.com/vTtjMlLbOd — #StillWithHerSlaves (@jaybeware) June 28, 2017

DeAndre Jordan at the clippers next season pic.twitter.com/oBMwI2ASED — Bolu Ayeye (@bolu_ay) June 28, 2017

When Deandre Jordan sees CP3 cleaning out Clippers locker pic.twitter.com/my6AMTNLEM — wesmanchild (@wesmanchild) June 28, 2017

Mark Cuban thinking about DeAndre Jordan pic.twitter.com/9ZQmFGa4dM — Christoph Paul (@ChristophPaul_) June 28, 2017

A live look at DeAndre Jordan without Chris Paul as his point guard pic.twitter.com/qc5WYILJvn — Bryant Stewart Jr. (@bstew32__SDC) June 28, 2017

Deandre Jordan on his way to chris paul house like #Clippers pic.twitter.com/5fBbzHiP59 — Rj lewiz (@RjLewiz) June 28, 2017

Deandre Jordan has to be so bitter right now — Plunkett (@MattPlunkett) June 28, 2017

2015: deandre jordan backs out of his deal with the mavs



2017: CP3 and blake griffin opt out and deandre jordan is now alone



mavs fans:😎😛 pic.twitter.com/4PqMczsrji — Elbe Vargas (@Elbert116_Rnm) June 28, 2017

When Deandre Jordan found out CP3 locked him in his house and made him sign the deal just to leave pic.twitter.com/UYc6ghZ2aM — Lip Gallagher (@tonestradamus) June 28, 2017

This how DeAndre Jordan probably feels after learning Chris Paul is gone and Blake may leave the Clippers. pic.twitter.com/SjUWotaDRK — Andrae Jones (@phenomaj84) June 28, 2017

Deandre Jordan like pic.twitter.com/d3d1PsSkTA — Justin Rivera (@JARivera30) June 28, 2017