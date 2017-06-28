Extra Mustard

After Chris Paul trade, Twitter absolutely savaged DeAndre Jordan

0:48 | NBA
Report: Clippers trade Chris Paul to Rockets
Jimmy Traina
an hour ago

Two years ago, Clippers players, including Blake Griffin and Chris Paul, famously held DeAndre Jordan "hostage" at his own home so he wouldn't sign with the Dallas Mavericks.

Jordan ended up re-signing with Los Angeles and now Paul has been traded from Clippers to the Rockets, while Griffin is also expected to leave franchise.

There wasn't much compassion for Jordan on Twitter after Paul's deal was announced Wednesday, unless you count numerous hilarious memes and GIFs as compassion.

The "kidnapping" and "hostage" situation, of course, was the basis for many of the gems that filled Twitter.

